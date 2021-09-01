Corinthians celebrates 111 years and prepares Wednesday for parties, surprises and announcements

Wednesday will be a party for fans of Alvinegra. On September 1, 2021, Sport Club Corinthians Paulista celebrates 111 years since its foundation in 1910.

Away from Fiel Torcida since February 2020, Neo Química Arena will serve as the stage for a major event commemorating the club’s anniversary, with concerts, idol appearances and announcements. The transmission in the Youtube Corinthians will start at 7:10 pm.

Another “gift” that will be given to Alvinegra fans on this date is the arrival of Willian in the city of São Paulo. The midfielder will disembark at the International Airport of São Paulo/Guarulhos this morning and the My Timon covers all the details of the arrival of the new live reinforcement, via YouTube and Twitch.

And as in every anniversary of the club, nostalgia usually takes over the imagination of fans. The 1977 Paulistão, Corinthian Democracy, Libertadores, the two world titles and much more pass through Fiel’s mind – remember the titles below.

In addition to the stories, of course, Corinthians has accumulated a series of trophies in this 109 years. Among the most important are the seven titles of Brasileirão (1990, 1998, 1999, 2005, 2011, 2015 and 2017), the 30 Paulistas, the Copa Libertadores (invicta, 2012), the Recopa Sudamericana (2013), both FIFA Interclubs World Championships (2000 and 2012) and the tri-championship of the Copa do Brasil (1995, 2002 and 2009)

Corinthians’ main titles

FIFA Club World Cup: 2000 and 2012;

Copa Libertadores: 2012 (undefeated);

South American Cup: 2013;

Brasileirão: 1990, 1998, 1999, 2005, 2011, 2015 and 2017;

Series B: 2008;

Paulistão: 1914, 1916, 1922, 1923, 1924, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1937, 1938, 1939, 1941, 1951, 1952, 1954, 1977, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1988, 1995, 1997, 1999, 2001, 2003, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019;

Brazil Cup: 1995, 2002 and 2009;

Rio-São Paulo Tournament: 1950, 1953, 1954, 1966 and 2002.

Corinthians’ main idols

The list of Fiel’s idols is one of the most extensive among clubs in Brazil. With numerous historical teams, there are plenty of options when choosing who best represented the alvinegra colors. Due to lack of consensus, whenever the subject is touched upon, the answer comes in the plural.

Among the largest, it is possible to list: Alessandro, Baltazar, Basilio, Biro-Biro, Casagrande, Claudio, De Maria, Dida, Dino Sani, Domingos da Guia, Edílson, Gamarra, Gilmar, Marcelinho Carioca, Neco, Neto, Oswaldo Brandão, Paulinho, Rivellino, Rincón, Ronaldo Giovanelli, Ronaldo, Sócrates, Teleco, Tite, Vampeta, Wilson Mano, Wladimir, Zenon, Zé Elias and Zé Maria.

Socrates is one of Fiel’s favorites when choosing the biggest idol Disclosure

Current idols: Despite the wide domain of names that have retired their football boots, Corinthians’ recent victorious era also gifted Fiel with historic figures. In the current cast, for example, there are names with respectable resumes wearing the alvinegro mantle: Cássio, Fagner, Gil, Fábio Santos, Renato Augusto and Jô.

How does Corinthians arrive for its birthday?

After a first half of ups and downs, with a change of coach, eliminations in the Copa do Brasil and Sudamericana and a poor start to the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians shows signs of recovery for the final half of 2021.

On the field, the team led by coach Sylvinho hit three consecutive victories in the Brasileirão and approached the first squad in the table. With 27 points, Timão occupies the sixth position.

Outside it, the transfer window was a reason for much celebration for Corinthians, who saw the club re-sign after eight months and with strong names. Among the main arrivals are midfielders Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Willian, and striker Roger Guedes.

