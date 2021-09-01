Corinthians d show, thrashes Nacional and remains undefeated in Paulista Feminine

On the day Corinthians turns 111, the women’s team from Timão faced Nacional in the fourth round of Paulistão, at Fazendinha. Arthur Elias’ team won the match 7-0 and remains undefeated in the state.

In the first step, Sparrow and Bianca Gomes guaranteed the partial victory by 2-0. Both scored their first goals of the season in a first half dominated by Corinthians and also by four balls against Timão’s crossbar.

Timão maintained the intensity in the second half and scored four goals in less than 20 minutes of play. Grazi, Miriam, Diany, and Jheniffer went to the nets. In the final stretch, Corinthians’ seventh goal was scored by Tarciane, newly hired by the team.

With the victory, Corinthians assumes, partially, the leadership of Paulistão Mulheres. Maintaining the top of the table depends on the result of the duel between Palmeiras and Santos, which takes place on Thursday.

Write it down, Faithful! – Corinthians’ next match is on Sunday, at 8 pm, against Ferroviária for the return game of the semifinal of Brasileirão. The duel takes place at Arena Barueri and Timão has an advantage for having won the first leg by 3-1. For Paulista, the next match is next Wednesday, at 7pm, against Realidade Jovem.

lineup

Thinking precisely about the return match for Paulista, Arthur Elias promoted a mixed team for this Wednesday’s duel. The goalkeeper Natascha returned to the goal alvinegra, Pardal took the defense with Tarciane, and Cacau, Bianca Gomes and Jheniffer commanded the attack.

Corinthians went to the field with: Natascha; Kati, Sparrow, Tarciane and Yasmim; Grazi, Diany and Miriam; Cocoa, Bianca Gomes and Jheniffer.

My Timon

The game

First time

Only Corinthians. Arthur Elias’ team needed five minutes to make their arrival in the Nacional attack. Jheniffer hit from outside the area and scared the opposing goalkeeper. In the next move, Cacau approached the area well, but the ball was deflected in the defense and went through the end line.

At 10 minutes, Nacional tried to respond with Mari on the left, but the player was stopped by Kati and Tarciane. While Timão maintained possession of the ball, the visiting team remained well posted in the area, making it difficult for Corinthians to attack.

With 11 minutes into the game, Grazi took a corner kick and, in the hit and hit, Pardal took the spare and hit the ball towards the goal, but the ball ended up hitting the crossbar and leaving it for Kati. The alvinegra side couldn’t send it to the back of the net.

In the next move, Timon continued to set fire to the match. Jheniffer dribbled the defense of Nacional and came face to face with the goalkeeper but, again, the goal avoided by the crossbar.

Soft water on hard stone… At 24 minutes of the first stage, in a great cross from Yasmim, defender Pardal went up alone, free of the mark, and pushed with his head to the back of the net, opening the score for Timon in the Farm!

At 31, Bianca Gomes almost expanded for Corinthians. The player received it in front, hit hard from the left and the ball exploded (again) on the Nacional’s crossbar. Four minutes later, Jheni made a good play from the right and crossed low in the area. The ball, however, ended up passing by two Corinthians fans who were in the area.

In the final stretch of the first half, in the 38th minute, in a corner kick by Diany, Miriam headed up the right corner of Nacional’s goalkeeper, who made a great save to avoid Timon’s second goal.

At 43, another ball on the crossbar! Tarciane went up with his head to try to finish, but the ball exploded on the Nacional’s crossbar. The second goal would come in stoppage time: Grazi gave a sugary pass to Jheniffer, the ball fell to Bianca Gomes, who became disenchanted by scoring her first goal of the season.

Second time

Corinthians goal. One minute into the game, Timão came back with everything. Yasmim worked the ball well and found Grazi, who dropped a bomb in the goal and scored Timão’s third in the team.

A few minutes later, in a play on the right side, Bianca Gomes made a great light cut for Grazi to arrive hitting again. The ball passed close to Nacional’s crossbar.

But it didn’t take long for Corinthians to expand. Cacau advanced on the left and crossed in the area. Diany dominated and managed to score a nice goal to extend Timon’s lead to 4!

Corinthians did not reduce the intensity of the match. Without letting Nacional breathe in the match, Miriam scored the Corinthians’ fifth goal. Jheniffer gave the assistance to Miriam to touch the goalkeeper’s exit.

Two minutes later, it was Miriam’s turn to return Jheniffer to take the rout to 6-0! Shirt 15 won the ball on the right and, on the end line, crossed for Jheni to score her first goal in the match.

At 17 minutes, Arthur Elias made changes in the slurry of Timão. There were five changes in the team: Juliete, Andressinha, Ingryd, Adriana and Gabi Portilho took the place of Yasmim, Diany, Grazi, Bianca Gomes and Miriã.

In the 23rd minute, Nacional almost scored with a goal. Natascha was ahead and Mari tried to take advantage of the midfield, over the Corinthians goalkeeper. The ball went past the crossbar and went out.

Ten minutes later, with a more controlled game and less intensity on the part of Timon, Arthur Elias made the last possible change in Timon’s line. Pardal, scorer of the first goal in Alvinegro, gave space to fellow defender Giovanna Campiolo.

But the rout did not stop there. On minute 39, in the final stretch of the game, Andressinha made a good corner kick and the young defender Tarciane rose to score Corinthians’ seventh goal in the game (and her first for the club). The referee still gave six minutes of additions, but the match already had its final numbers: Corinthians 7 to 0 National!

