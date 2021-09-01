Corinthians football director reveals surprise with the amount of money that Willian opened for

Last Monday night, Corinthians announced Willian, their fourth reinforcement for the season. The soccer director Roberto de Andrade praised the fact that the player accepted to receive a smaller amount of money to defend Timão’s shirt.

“What we are happy and surprised is how much money he gave up receiving to play for Corinthians. That’s what the fans have to praise. And for Willian it was not little, he was on a two-year contract, winning in the pound… And he gave up all that to play for Corinthians,” he told the board “Me and Benja”, of SBT Arena.

To join the Alvinegro squad, the player terminated his contract with Arsenal and gave up receiving more than R$146 million from the English club. According to the British tabloid the sun, Willian should receive a salary 70% less than what he got in England. In addition, the 33-year-old player arrives at the Parque São Jorge club at no cost.

The financial issue of the Itaquera team is a major concern for Corinthians fans, after all, the club’s debt is currently R$970 million, with more than R$500 million to be paid in the short term. In this sense, Roberto de Andrade explained how these expenses with hiring were possible.

“Corinthians removed 23 players from the squad, with loans and sales, we lowered the payroll and more than R$ 5 million, and that’s what made room for these players to come. Corinthians is not doing anything crazy”, explained Roberto de Andrade.

Willian returns to the team alvinegro 14 years after the end of the first pass. The athlete was revealed in the youth categories of Timão and defended the club until August 2007, when he transferred to Shakhtar Donetsk.

