Corinthians opens Calada da Fiel at Neo Qumica Arena; see honored

This Wednesday, when it completes 111 years of history, Corinthians inaugurated the Calçada da Fiel at Neo Química Arena. In all, the club honored 111 players and former players who played for the team.

Of the 111 names honored by the club, 11 were chosen by Corinthians fans in a popular vote last month. On the Fiel list, there are two players who still play for Timon: goalkeeper Cássio and right-back Fagner.

Among the others honored by the club are players who marked their time, such as: Dinei, Liedson, Luizão, Sylvinho, Alex, Elias, Alessandro, Edilson, Ralf, André Santos, Paulinho, Jadson, Zé Elias, Romero, Fábio Luciano, Fábio Santos, Romarinho, Leandro Castan, William, Guerrero, Gil, Wilson Mano and Ricardinho.*

Calçada da Fiel is located in the atrium, in the west building of the Neo Química Arena. The tribute was made on cement plaques, which accompany the Corinthians emblem and the name of each of the idols in Alvinegro. Those chosen by fans are engraved on a white shield, while the other idols have their names engraved on the black shield.

Goalkeeper Cássio had his name immortalized in Calçada da Fiel Rodrigo Vessoni/My Timon

Steering wheel name Wilson Mano also appears on Calçada da Fiel Rodrigo Vessoni/My Timon

It is worth noting that this is just one of the celebrations prepared by Corinthians on September 1, 2021. As of 7:10 pm (Brasilia time and the number that refers to the year the club was founded), Timão will make a live commemorative event at Neo Química Arena with musical presentations, news and surprises for fans.

Check out the list of 11 honorees chosen by the fans

Cassius (goalkeeper, in activity);

(goalkeeper, in activity); Fagner (right-back, active);

(right-back, active); chicão (Corinthian defender between 2008 and 2013);

(Corinthian defender between 2008 and 2013); Martingale (Corinthian defender between 1998 and 1999);

(Corinthian defender between 1998 and 1999); wladimir (Corinthians left-back from 1972 to 1985 and in 1987);

(Corinthians left-back from 1972 to 1985 and in 1987); Marcelinho Carioca (Corinthian half from 1994 to 1997, 1998 to 2001 and 2006 to 2010);

(Corinthian half from 1994 to 1997, 1998 to 2001 and 2006 to 2010); grandson (Corinthian half from 1989 to 1993 and from 1996 to 1997);

(Corinthian half from 1989 to 1993 and from 1996 to 1997); Rivellino (half of Corinthians between 1965 and 1974);

(half of Corinthians between 1965 and 1974); Socrates (half of Corinthians between 1978 and 1984);

(half of Corinthians between 1978 and 1984); Ronaldo Phenomenon (Corinthians striker between 2009 and 2011);

(Corinthians striker between 2009 and 2011); Emerson Sheik (Corinthians striker from 2011 to 2014 and from 2015 to 2018);

