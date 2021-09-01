Corinthians opens walk of fame with 111 historic players

Completing 111 years of history this Wednesday, Corinthians inaugurated a walk of fame in Parque São Jorge with the name of 111 athletes.

Several idols were remembered, such as Wladimir, Basilio and Ronaldo, as well as players from the current squad, such as Fagner and Cássio, in addition to coach Sylvinho, former left-back.

Calçada da Fiel was inaugurated and with it we revealed the 11 greatest players in history elected by Fiel. There were more than 26 thousand teams selected, with 741 players voted. pic.twitter.com/MbBBVSB5ec — Corinthians (@Corinthians) September 1, 2021

President Duilio Monteiro Alves spoke at the event, once again congratulating Corinthians and thanking idols, athletes from the current squad and fans.

“First place, it’s a pleasure to be here. I’d like to start by congratulating Corinthians, the people’s club, which was built by the people. A beautiful story, very proud of those present here, of the athletes who are now part of the squad and those who are will come,” he commented.

“Corinthians thanks its idols, today with Wladimir, Basilio and Ronaldo, with the presence of athletes who passed by and wore our shirt. To thank the faithful fans, for what they represent, for everything they do for this club, for the effort that it does to accompany ours”, he added.

Among those honored, 11 were chosen by virtual crowd vote, one for each position in the field. The remaining 100 were under the responsibility of a jury made up of journalists, historians and Corinthians experts.

Also on this Wednesday, Willian landed in Guarulhos and has already performed at Timão. The 33-year-old signed until the end of 2023 after terminating with Arsenal.

This Wednesday night, Corinthians will have a special live as part of the anniversary celebrations. The event is scheduled to start at 7:10 pm.