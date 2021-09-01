Corinthians President welcomes Willian and welcomes the player; see post

Willian, the sixth Corinthians reinforcement of the season, arrived in Brazil this Wednesday morning. Soon after, he left for Parque São Jorge to find the Corinthians direction. The president of the club, Duilio Monteiro Alves, welcomed him and published photos of the meeting on his social networks, accompanied by a welcome message.

“Welcome, William! Back home, ready to see the people who love you. Thank you for your confidence and for having done so much to be with us in this project. May you be very happy here again. Go Corinthians!” wrote Duilio.

The player’s arrival at Parque São Jorge was broadcast by the club’s Instagram and also by his own father, Severino Silva. With the siren in the background, Willian got out of a BMW -the same used with Róger Guedes- and was welcomed by the president of Timão and by the football director, Roberto de Andrade.

The athlete coming from Arsenal, England, is the fourth contract for Timão in 2021. Besides him, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes were also hired. Two other players, Carlos Miguel and João Pedro, also arrive to join the Alvinegro squad.

