Corinthians receives Nacional to continue in the fight for the leadership of Paulisto Feminine; see details

The day of Corinthians’ anniversary will start busy on the field. That’s because at 10 am the women’s team from Timão has a commitment against Nacional, at Fazendinha, for the Campeonato Paulista.

Alvinegra team arrives for the match with nine points conquered in three games, that is, with three victories. The numbers make Timão share the lead in the competition with rival Palmeiras, who have the advantage on goal difference. Nacional, in turn, has only one point and is in ninth place.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the match, the My Timon detailed the duel below. Check out!

lineup

Coach Arthur Elias should make some changes to the team, aiming to rest his athletes for the semifinal of the Brasileirão, which takes place on Sunday.

Thus, a probable Corinthians has: Natascha, Poliana, Tarciane, Gi Campiolo, Juliete, Diany, Grazi, Anddressinha, Miriam, Cocoa (Bianca Gomes) and Jheniffer.

My Timon

On the whistle!

Referee Guilherme Nunes de Santana was chosen by the FPF to command the match. He will be assisted by Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira and Henrique Perinelli Oliveira. The competition does not rely on the use of the video referee.

How to watch?

The match will have triple broadcast, but all on the internet. In addition to Paulistão Play and the competition channel on Youtube, the game will also be displayed on the Elevensports.with – just click here to watch the game

