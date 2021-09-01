Corinthians sends new loan from Madson and runs against time for documents; understand

Corinthians is negotiating a new loan for striker Madson. Before at Santa Cruz, the athlete was released by the team from the interior, has already said goodbye on social networks and should have a new destination announced soon.

The report of My Timon found that the Parque São Jorge club is negotiating the loan of Madson to a club in Portugal, which was kept confidential – in the Portuguese press, the information is that the club is the second division Estrela Amadora. The athlete has already been released from Santa Cruz, had his contract terminated at the IDB.

There are only a few documentation adjustments left for the negotiation to take place. Corinthians, then, is running out of time, as Portugal’s transfer window ends this Tuesday.

“Through this post, I come to express my gratitude to Santa Cruz for the opportunity given to me! Here I made friends who will forever be kept in my memory, I ask forgiveness if I left any feelings of hurt!”, says an excerpt from the athlete’s farewell post .

Madson was promoted to the Corinthians professional team after standing out in the youth categories. Unable to establish himself in the main squad due to the change of coaches faced by Timão in recent months, the young man was loaned to Fortaleza and then to Santa Cruz.

Check out Madson’s farewell publication to Santa Cruz

See more at: Ball Market and Loaned Players.