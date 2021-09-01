Corn and soybeans have fallen in prices; check out the highlights of this Wednesday

Boi: physical market remains stable, says Safras & Mercado

Corn: bag is below R$ 95 in Campinas (SP)

Soybeans: exchange rate presses again

Coffee: Arabica completes strong positive sequence

Abroad: economic activity disappoints in China in August

In Brazil: unemployment rate retreats beyond expectations

Schedule:

Brazil: GDP for the second quarter (IBGE)

Brazil: August trade balance

US: weekly oil inventories (DoE)

According to consulting firm Safras & Mercado, after a few days of declines, the physical market for live cattle had a day of little changed prices. The scenario remains the same as in recent weeks, with comfortable slaughter schedules on the part of slaughterhouses. With the entry of wages in the first half of September and the holiday, the expectation is that the downward pressure will be less for the arroba.

At B3, falls predominated in the curve of live cattle futures contracts, with only the maturity for August, on its last trading day, rising. The maturity adjustment for August went from R$312.30 to R$313.48, in October it went from R$313.55 to R$310.55 and in November it went from R$321.30 to R$318, 25 per at sign.

The Cepea corn indicator had a day of falling prices and fell below R$95 per sack for the first time since July 6th. The price varied -1.11% compared to the previous day and went from R$ 95.82 to R$ 94.76 per bag. Therefore, in the year, the indicator appreciated 20.48%. In 12 months, prices reached 54.71% high.

At B3, the corn futures contract curve reached the second day of significant decline, with maturities approaching more and more R$90 per bag. The maturity adjustment for September went from BRL 93.12 to BRL 91.62, from November it went from BRL 92.87 to BRL 91.54 and from March 2022 it went from BRL 95.22 to BRL 93.77 per bag.

The Cepea soybean indicator, calculated based on prices practiced at the port of Paranaguá (PR), was again under pressure from the exchange rate. The price varied -0.93% compared to the previous day and went from R$ 168.51 to R$ 166.95 per bag. Thus, in the year, the indicator had an increase of 8.48%. In 12 months, prices reached 21.19% appreciation.

On the Chicago Board of Trade, the prices of soybean futures contracts reached the fourth consecutive day of decline and lost the level of US$ 13.0 per bushel. The devaluation of prices is being driven by better rain forecasts in producing regions in the United States. November maturities fell 0.83% to $12.924 a bushel from $13.032.

According to Safras & Mercado, coffee prices in the Brazilian market retreated due to the falls observed abroad, after a strong positive sequence. In the south of Minas Gerais, the good drink arabica with 15% pickup increased from R$1,115/1,125 to R$1,090/1,095, while in the cerrado of Minas Gerais, the hard drink with 15% pickup was R$1,120/1,130 to BRL 1,100/1,105 per bag.

On the New York Stock Exchange, Arabica coffee prices did not have the strength to surpass the level of US$ 2.0 per pound and the market took the opportunity to engage a profit-taking movement. The maturity for December, the most traded currently, retreated 2.00% in the daily comparison and went from US$ 1.999 to US$ 1.959 per pound.

The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for the industry in China went from 50.4 in July to 50.1 in August and was below expectations. When the indicator is above 50, it indicates expansion of researched activity. In other words, despite still being in advance territory, the Chinese industry showed signs of growth deceleration.

Meanwhile, the Chinese services PMI went from 53.3 in July to 47.5 in August. The slowdown in economic activity in China pressured metal commodity prices. The more negative data in relation to the projections generated slight falls in the global stock exchanges, as the market starts to reassess the pace of world economic growth.

The unemployment rate calculated by the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD Contínua) dropped to 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In the first quarter, the rate had been at 14.7%. The result positively surprised market analysts, who projected 14.4% for the period.

With the external negative due to weaker data in China, the Ibovespa had another day of devaluation and was below 119 thousand points. The main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange dropped by 0.80% and was quoted at 118,781 points. Meanwhile, the commercial dollar dropped 0.34% and went from R$5.189 to R$5.172.