Covid-19: Brazil has second day in a row with lowest moving average of deaths in the year

Brazil registered 839 deaths and 24,589 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. For the second day in a row, the moving average of deaths was the lowest for the year. The index that reveals the number of deaths for the last seven days was 667 this Tuesday (31). On Monday (30), the number was 675.

The data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), updated this Tuesday. The country has a total of 580,413 deaths and 20,776,870 confirmed cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Delta variant in Brazil

Brazil has 1,573 confirmed Delta cases and 58 deaths caused by the variant, which is present in 18 states and the Federal District.

The municipality of Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo, reported to the State Health Department this Tuesday (31) a death by Covid-19 related to the variant. Read more.

Delta variant is already responsible for about 90% of the samples sequenced in RJ

In Rio de Janeiro, Delta is already responsible for about 90% of the samples sequenced. Of the 377 genomes analyzed in the last sequencing carried out by the state’s Corona-Ômica Network, between August 4 and 16, 89.14% were from the lineage originating in India and only 10.86% from Gamma (P.1). Read more.

RJ: Delta variant increased number of cases in the last 3 weeks, says secretary

The circulation of the Delta variant made the number of Covid-19 cases soar in the city of Rio Janeiro in the last three weeks, according to the municipal Health Secretary, Daniel Soranz. In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, he said that there are 890 people hospitalized with the disease in intensive care units in the capital of Rio de Janeiro – which represents 96% of ICU occupation in public and private networks. Read more.

New variant in South Africa

Genetics researchers who have been looking for new variants of the coronavirus say they have found a worrying new strain that carries many of the same characteristics as other strains, including Alpha, Beta and Gamma.

The variant they are looking at, called C.1.2, has appeared across South Africa as well as seven other countries in Africa, Asia and the Pacific, the researchers report. Read more.

New clues about Covid-19 deaths

An accumulation of coronaviruses in the lungs is likely behind the high mortality rates seen in the pandemic, according to a new study published on Tuesday (31) in the journal Nature Microbiology. The results contrast with previous suspicions that concurrent infections, such as bacterial pneumonia or an overreaction of the body’s immune defense system, played important roles in increasing the risk of death, the researchers say. Read more.