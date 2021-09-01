Covid-19: state confirms delta variant cases in Campinas and ten other cities in the region | Campinas and Region

The government of São Paulo confirmed this Tuesday afternoon (31) the first cases of the delta variant of Covid-19 in Campinas (SP) and ten other cities in the region. The total reaches 57 in 14 municipalities, including records previously released by Itapira (SP), Mogi Mirim (SP) and Valinhos (SP). The State Department of Health highlights that there is no intensification of transmission and the balance of São Paulo municipalities reflects a new panorama of genetic classification – see below for details .

The survey of the State Department of Health, at the request of the G1, shows eight cases of the disease in the metropolis. Jaguariúna (SP), with 19, has the largest number of infected people; while in Mogi Guaçu (SP) the total increased from one to six in the second half of this month. Government data updated until Aug 25 – see below what the city halls of the listed municipalities say.

Studies show that the variant is much more transmissible and is more likely to evade the immune system, responsible for the body’s defenses. According to the government of São Paulo, the state has 764 cases of delta in total and identification occurs via genetic sequencing. The way to deal with the new mutation is to maintain safety protocols and accelerate vaccination.

Cities with delta variant cases

Campinas – 8

Holambra – 1

Hortolândia – 6

Itapira – 1

Jaguariuna – 19

Mogi guaçu – 7

Mogi Mirim – 3

Mount Mor – 3

Quarry – 1

Serra Negra – 1

Help – 3

Sumaré – 1

Valinhos – 1

Vineyard – 1

The data considered in each case is the municipality of residence of the patient, says the government.

In a statement, the State Department of Health highlights that the total number of positive cases in the state reaches 764, including 17 in which residents were infected outside of São Paulo. The folder explains that in this survey it considers all delta-derived lineages as “attention variant”.

“Gamma is still predominant in the state. The ‘mother lineage’ of delta (code B.1.617.2), as the first one identified may be called, already had ‘sublineages’ ranging from AY.1 to AY.22 , but only part of them was classified in this way until then. Based on this WHO definition [Organização Mundial da Saúde], all derivatives are analyzed equally”, says the text.

In a statement, the office of the folder reinforces the need to maintain preventive measures known by the population: use of a mask, hand hygiene with soap and water or gel alcohol, in addition to social distance and vaccination against Covid-19.

What do city halls say?

The Health Department informs, in a note, that it was already working with the possibility of circulating the delta variant in the metropolis and that this confirmation by the government of São Paulo reinforces the need for the correct use of masks, proper hand hygiene with water, soap and alcohol in gel, minimum physical distance of one meter between people, in addition to avoiding crowding.

“The folder clarifies that it has not received a report and/or official statement from the state confirming cases of Covid-19 by delta variant in Campinas. However, the Department of Health Surveillance (Devisa) is in contact with the State Health Department to understand what happened and check the information disclosed”, informs an excerpt that also highlights the importance of immunization.

“It is important to emphasize that Campinas is advancing in vaccination, with 1,293,892 doses applied. Until this Tuesday, August 31, 66.1% of the population has already received the first dose. In relation to the second dose, coverage is 38% The city even has less than 1% of people who have not completed the immunization. The application of two doses provides protection against hospitalization and death, for the Delta variant and other variants of Covid-19”, highlights the text.

The Municipal Health Department says it has not been notified of the case mentioned by the Health Department and emphasizes that the case is possibly evaluated by the Adolfo Lutz Institute, by sampling and at the request of the state, in a patient admitted to a reference hospital, outside the city .

“The Department emphasizes that all patients with suspicion or positive result for Covid-19 are monitored and reinforces the need for continuity of safety measures such as the use of masks, frequent hand hygiene and social distance to fight the disease.”

The administration reiterates that respect for sanitary protocols and adherence to vaccination are fundamental measures to combat the pandemic to contain the advance of the delta variant of the coronavirus, and prevent the emergence of new variants. “For this reason, we reiterate that those who meet the requirements for scheduling the vaccination, register on the state government’s Vacina Já website and schedule their dose on the Hortolândia City Hall portal. For those whose second dose is scheduled, attend on the indicated day, to who have the complete immunization cycle,” says a note.

The administration said, in a note, that it was not notified until publication.

The Health Department claims that it has not been notified of new cases of the delta variant, but admits that new positives may arise from analyzes independently requested by the Adolfo Lutz Institute by sampling. “All patients are monitored regularly,” he says, adding to the request for routine prevention against Covid-19 to be maintained by the population.

In a statement, the administration says it monitors three residents who have been infected by the delta variant of the coronavirus, as well as people who have had contact with it, keeping everyone in isolation. In addition, he mentions two other cases of patients who have already been cured. “The Department of Health also highlights that it has reinforced vaccination and reiterated to the population the importance of the continuity of sanitary protocols, such as the use of masks, social distance and proper hand hygiene.”

According to the city, the confirmed case refers to a 16-year-old male teenager, who is under monitoring. Other details were not disclosed by the Executive’s advisory.

The Health Surveillance highlights that it has not been communicated about delta variant cases, but that this Wednesday it will contact the Epidemiological Surveillance Group in Campinas to verify.

The city also says that it was not informed and claims that it will await confirmation by the state. “As soon as the city is informed, it will start the epidemiological investigation and monitoring of the patient and everything else that is necessary to isolate the case”, informs the text.

The report awaits statements from Mogi Mirim Serra Negra and Sumaré.