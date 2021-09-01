Covid’s CPI changes schedule and hears today VTCLog’s motoboy, Ivanildo Gonçalves; follow – policy

In a new schedule change, the Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) listen this Wednesday, the 1st, the motorcycle courier Ivanildo Gonçalves Silva, who testified yesterday and had the hearing cancelled. The deposition, which was scheduled for 10:30 am, started almost 1 hour late. At the beginning of the session, the CPI rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), announced the inclusion of nine names in the list of investigated by the collegiate. Among the targets are the minister of Social Security and Labour, Onyx Lorenzoni (DEM-RS), and the deputy Osmar Terra (MDB-RS).

Until this morning, today’s agenda included the questioning of the lawyer and entrepreneur Marcos Tolentino, about a supposed scheme of favoring the Need Medicines at the Ministry of Health. In the application for summoning Tolentino, presented by the vice president of the CPI, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), the entrepreneur is also appointed as a “hidden partner” of the FIB Bank. Tolentino, however, informed the commission that he is hospitalized in the Syrian Lebanese Hospital, in São Paulo, because of the sequelae of Covid-19. The businessman was infected with the disease in March. On Twitter, Randolfe confirmed the change in the agenda. “ATTENTION: Marcos Tolentino, who would come to the CPI today, was hospitalized under the allegation of covid-19 sequelae. Thus, the CPI will soon receive the motorcycle courier from the VTCLog, Ivanildo Gonçalves”, wrote the senator.

Follow the session live:

new investigated

Previously, the CPI had included in the list of investigated other members of the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro, as the minister of health, Marcelo Queiroga, and the leader of the government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR). The entry of new names linked to the Planalto increases the CPI’s siege against Bolsonaro.

In total, the list has 29 investigated. By including these targets, the CPI starts to treat them as suspects of having participated in a crime. This is because the commission classifies as investigated those people against whom there is strong evidence and evidence. According to congressional aides, the change in status releases the investigated to sign a term to speak only the truth. As he is not obliged to produce evidence against himself, the investigated does not need to speak or tell the truth.

The rapporteur intends to deliver the final report of the CPI still in September. New developments of the commission, however, may extend the operation to the deadline, in November. This is because the commission is starting today to deepen the investigation of an alleged corruption scheme involving the company VTCLog, which signed suspicious contracts with the Ministry of Health. See the list of new investigated:

Cristiano Carvalho, Davati representative

Emanuela Medrades, director of Necessidade

Helcio Bruno de Almeida, founder of Instituto Força Brasil

Luciano Hang, owner of Havan

Luiz Paulo Dominghetti Pereira, Davati representative

Marcelo Bento Pires, former advisor to the Ministry of Health

Onyx Lorenzoni, Minister of Labor and Welfare

Osmar Terra, federal deputy

Regina Célia Oliveira, Covaxin Contract Supervisor

motorcycle courier

Ivanildo testifies supported by a decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that allows him to remain silent and even not attend the session, as he did yesterday. However, according to Aziz, the motoboy, who provided services to VTCLog, a company that signed suspicious contracts with the Ministry of Health, agreed to attend the collegiate body, signaling his willingness to collaborate.

In yesterday’s session, Covid’s CPI rapporteur presented images that would show the motorcycle courier at a Bradesco branch, in Brasília, at the same time as five slips attributed to the former director of the Ministry of Health’s Logistics Department Roberto Ferreira Dias were paid. After entering the CPI’s crosshairs, Dias was fired from the portfolio at the end of June.

Boletos paid on behalf of Dias were issued by Voetur, business group to which VTCLog belongs. The CPI still seeks to understand why the VTCLog motorcycle courier would have paid slips from the former director of the ministry.

The motorcycle courier’s name appears in a report from the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) in possession of the commission that investigates VTCLog, responsible for carrying out the logistics with contracts and transporting supplies to the Ministry of Health. According to the call request, authored by Randolfe, Ivanildo is an “apparent intermediary in dubious schemes of the VTCLog company”.

The motoboy was mentioned in a Coaf report, which identified R$ 4 million in cash withdrawals for VTCLog, during the period from January to July 2018. technical staff of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) point out the overpricing of R$ 16 million in contracts with the Ministry of Health.

In the call request, Randolfe argues that, despite being “just a motorcycle courier”, with a salary of around R$ 2 thousand, Ivanildo is responsible for around 5% of all the atypical movement made by VTCLog.

tolentino

FIB Bank, a company that is not a bank, offered a financial guarantee of R$ 80.7 million in a contract signed between Need and the Ministry of Health for the purchase of 20 million doses of the Indian immunizing agent for R$ 1. 6 billion.

In a testimony full of contradictions, on August 25, the director of FIB Bank, Roberto Pereira Ramos, said Tolentino is a lawyer for Ricardo Benetti, owner of Pico do Juazeiro, one of the current partners of FIB Bank.

“Personal friend” of Barros

owner of Brazil Television Network, Tolentino is a personal friend of the government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (Progressistas-PR). The deputy was recently included in the list of those investigated by the CPI. The commission is investigating whether the congressman acted for the benefit of third parties to lead the Ministry of Health to negotiate with Need Medicines and with pharmaceutical company Belcher.

Before the start of yesterday’s session, the collegiate rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), said that Barros is the commander of one of “the biggest robbery schemes” and deserves to be “exemplarily punished”. The deputy denies any wrongdoing.

During testimony to the commission, on August 12, Barros admitted proximity to today’s deponent. “Marcos Tolentino is a personal friend of mine, owner of Rede Brasil Televisão. I have had a radio for 40 years and we always meet at broadcasting events throughout Brazil”, said the deputy.