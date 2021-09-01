CPI hears a businessman considered a ‘hidden partner’ of a company guarantor of need

THE Covid’s CPI at the Senate This Wednesday (1), businessman Marcos Tolentino da Silva, considered by senators of the commission as an alleged “hidden partner” of the company FIB Bank, guarantor of Necessidade Medimentos in the agreement to purchase 20 million doses of Covaxin fur Ministry of Health.

The commission determines whether FIB Bank was used to mask irregularities, and whether Tolentino is the real owner of the company.

The businessman was authorized this Tuesday (31) by the minister of STF (Federal Court of Justice) Pink Weber to remain silent during his testimony to the commission.

According to Rosa Weber, he Tolentino has the right not to produce evidence against himself, but he is obliged to answer questions not considered incriminating, and can be accompanied by a lawyer.

The director of FIB Bank, Roberto Pereira Ramos Júnior, testified to the commission and was unable to clearly explain the company’s operations to the senators, and remained silent when asked about suspicious situations pointed out by the CPI.

Ramos Júnior denied that Tolentino is a partner at FIB Bank, but the businessman has an institutional email from the company and a power of attorney from Ricardo Benetti, one of the company’s shareholders.

Senators also suspect Tolentino is close to the leader of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), whose name was mentioned on the committee by the deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF), after the congressman met, along with his brother, Health Ministry server Luis Ricardo Miranda, with President Bolsonaro, who reportedly cited Barros as involved in the alleged corruption scheme in the Covaxin case.

