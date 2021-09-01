CPI target transferred R$ 1.9 million to Barros’ mother company – 08/31/2021 – Power

FIB Bank, target of Covid’s CPI in the Senate for having given an irregular guarantee in the billionaire Covaxin vaccine business, made transfers of R$ 1.91 million to a company named after the mother of businessman Marcos Tolentino da Silva.

Tolentino is appointed as a hidden partner of FIB Bank, as the sheet revealed in an article published on July 23. Transactions with a company on behalf of the mother reinforce the signs of hidden society.

The businessman, a close friend of Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), leader of the Bolsonaro government in the Chamber, was summoned to testify at the CPI. His hearing is scheduled for this Wednesday morning (1st).

Tolentino and Barros, investigated by the CPI, visited the Planalto Palace in July with President Jair Bolsonaro. In January, the deputy brokered an agenda for the businessman at the Ministry of Communications. The two attended the meeting together.

An RIF (financial intelligence report), prepared by the Coaf (Council for the Control of Financial Activities) and held by the CPI, records movements considered atypical between the personal guarantee company and Brasil Space Air Log Conservação Aérea.

Brasil Space has a capital of R$ 50 thousand and is under the name of Valdete Vieira Tolentino. She is the mother of Marcos Tolentino.

Between July 2019 and October 2020, FIB Bank transferred R$1.22 million to Brasil Space. Then, between October 2020 and May 2021, there were another R$691.1 thousand. The total moved was R$ 1.91 million.

In the same period, there was also the opposite path: Tolentino’s mother company made transfers to FIB Bank in the amount of R$ 1.3 million.

According to the Coaf report, the guarantee company had significant receipts “without apparent cause”, made transactions incompatible with the billing and there are signs of “judicial blockade fraud” referring to Brasil Space.

The RIF also registers that FIB Bank’s partners do not give details to banking institutions about the actual activity carried out and avoid receiving visits from bank representatives and providing charged documents. Therefore, the company does not have “registration support”, according to the Coaf document.

These same partners stated that the company works with asset management consultancy, which goes against FIB Bank’s area of ​​expertise in the area of ​​guarantees.

Before becoming Brasil Space Air Log, a company formally operating in “ancillary activities of air transport”, the enterprise was a trade in tools, hardware, paints and construction materials, with capital of R$ 10 thousand.

The change took place in 2010, with the entry of a new partner: Valter Tolentino da Silva, father of Marcos Tolentino. Valdete, the mother, joined in 2014, according to the public records of the Commercial Registry of the State of São Paulo.

His father was removed from the partnership in 2017, and Marcos Tolentino himself became a partner at Brasil Space in 2018. He left the venture on June 8, 2020, leaving only his mother.

THE sheetIn an email, Tolentino stated that the transactions between FIB Bank and Brasil Space refer to a “mutual agreement” between the two companies. “The amount was partially paid, in the amount of R$ 1.3 million, with the balance still pending payment by the company Brasil Space Air Log.”

The report questioned the businessman whether the money transferred was destined for him, his mother or the company.

“The information requested here is the result of a report issued by Coaf, achieved through the breach of bank secrecy of FIB Bank Garantias, noting, however, that such breach of secrecy is restricted and solely in relation to the CPI and is not owned or controlled public interest,” replied Tolentino in writing.

FIB Bank was responsible for providing the guarantee of the R$1.6 billion contract for the supply of the Indian vaccine Covaxin. The “letter of guarantee” was provided by Need Medicines, the intermediary of the business at the Ministry of Health.

The guarantee would cover 5% of the contract value, R$80.7 million, as required by the contract. The document, however, is irregular. It is a personal guarantee, not a bank guarantee, a surety bond or guarantee in cash or in public debt securities, which is contrary to the contract itself and the legislation in force.

In addition, the “letter of guarantee” was presented ten days after the contractual term. Even so, the guarantee was accepted by the Ministry of Health and inserted into the official payment system of the federal government. A report from sheet published on July 14th revealed the irregularities in the warranty.

After the revelation of fraud and irregularities in the contract and suspicions of corruption, the Bolsonaro government terminated the contract to purchase 20 million doses of Covaxin. All the money, R$ 1.6 billion, was stopped and reserved – with no possibility of any other use, such as the acquisition of other immunization agents – since February 22nd.

There are several signs that Tolentino is a hidden partner of FIB Bank. Collection actions in court in São Paulo make this point.

The address of Rede Brasil de Televisão, broadcaster from Tolentino, is the same as that of one of the two shareholder companies of FIB Bank, Pico do Juazeiro Participações. In testimony at the CPI, the formal director of FIB Bank, Roberto Pereira Ramos Júnior, stated that Tolentino is the attorney for Pico do Juazeiro.

The second FIB shareholder, MB Guassu Administradora de Bens Propris, has the same telephone number as the Tolentino law firm in São Paulo. The address is also the same, taking into account public records.

Companies in the name of Ricardo Benetti, one of the partners of Pico do Juazeiro, would actually belong to Tolentino, according to a collection lawsuit filed in court. The telephone number reported to the Revenue as being from the FIB Bank is the same as that of one of Benetti’s companies.

FIB Bank did not respond to the report’s questions.​

“I do not have any participation in the society [da FIB Bank], which has its own autonomy, and there is no interference on my part in the business of this company”, said Tolentino, in an email reply.

“I am not a hidden partner of the company as pointed out by some sensationalist articles, and if so I would have no difficulty in assuming this fact, as it is a company, as far as I know, reputable and connected to people of my esteem and consideration, with which my companies have been doing business for a long time”, he added.

Tolentino said he has partnered with Ederson Benetti in the purchase of court-ordered credits. The two were partners at Benetti Prestadora de Serviços in 2009. With the death of Ederson, some companies remained as the property of Tolentino and others remained with the heir, Ricardo Benetti, according to the businessman’s response.

“There are assets, such as federal court orders, which are still common property between my companies and the heir Ricardo Benetti. Despite having inherited companies and assets, he does not have a legal background, nor his father’s business experience, which is why I continue to advocate and take care of matters related to some of his companies, including powers of attorney”, said Tolentino.