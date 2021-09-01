Cristiano Ronaldo denounces the main reason for closing with United: “It was fundamental”

Cristiano Ronaldo was successful in youth, but it was not that protagonist player that many people expected. For the Turin team, he was always the top scorer and was the most media player in the group for all the seasons he spent in Italy. On the other hand, he failed to win the most desired title: the Champions League.

In the final days of the transfer window, CR7 decided that the best thing for his career was to leave Juve. So, several speculations around their future were initiated into the market. With Real Madrid out, PSG closing its doors after signing Messi, the Premier League appeared as the most viable alternative at the moment.

O Manchester City came close to hiring him and the deal was taken for granted. However, the Manchester United entered the play strong and managed to repatriate the attacker. The news took everyone by surprise, as the “Red Devils” were not focused on hiring an athlete for the offensive sector.

In his first official interview, Cristiano confessed that Alex Ferguson was very important to his return to the English club.: “As everyone knows, since I signed for Manchester at 18, Sir Alex Ferguson has been instrumental. He is like a father in football to me and he helped me a lot. Of course he played a big role. [na minha transferência] because we are in contact all the time and he is an unbelievable person. I really like him a lot and he was the main key to me signing for Manchester United”, he said.

The ace said it was the best decision made for his career: “I think it’s the best decision I made. I moved from Juventus to Manchester, it’s a new chapter, I’m very happy and happy. I want to make history again, try to help Manchester achieve great results and win trophies”, completed.