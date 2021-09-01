Cruise: Luxembourg explains reason for meeting Pedro Loureno

Luxembourg stated that Pedro Loureno his friend (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Cruise) Cruise Technician, Vanderlei Luxembourg published a video this Tuesday to, according to him, “end any speculation” about the meeting he had with Pedro Loureno, from Supermercados BH, the club’s main partner.

“Today was a special day. I went to meet the Peter BH, from the supermarket. I hadn’t paid him a visit since I arrived in Belo Horizonte, so today I went there to have lunch with him – for free (laughs) – and we talked a lot,” revealed Luxemburgo.

“Just tell you that the president (Srgio Santos Rodrigues) knows I’ve been there. I wouldnt meet a partner without talking to the president. But no football player hiring situation was discussed. We talk about football, Cruzeiro, about the Cruzeiro stuff. We called the president and talked. But there was no deal to pay FIFA or sign a player. That did not exist. It was a friend’s meeting because I owed it to him,” added the coach.

Pedrinho, as the counselor of the cruise, was the main enthusiast of the Luxembourg contract. Last Saturday, the businessman was at Toca da Raposa II to follow Raposa’s last training session before the game against CRB, which ended up tied by 0-0. On the occasion, the two posed for a photo published by the club on social networks.

Currently, Cruzeiro cannot hire due to two doubts related to player purchases made in 2015, during the administration of former president Gilvan de Pinho Tavares. THE FIFA applied a ‘transfer ban’ in June and another in July.

The celestial club did not pay for the acquisitions of the striker’s economic rights streaks (R$ 6 million to Mazatln, former Monarchs Morlia, from Mexico) and midfielder Arrascaeta (R$ 7 million to the Defender, from Uruguay). Therefore, in order to contract it again, Cruzeiro would need to disburse around R$ 13 million.