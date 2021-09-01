Cruzeiro: game against Gois opens decisive sequence in September in Serie B

14th in the series B, with 25 points, the cruise prepares for the sequence of games from September, to be initiated against the deputy leader goals (38), at 9:30 pm on Tuesday (7), at the Serrinha stadium, in Goinia, for the 22nd round. Later, the team will have two commitments at home: Ponte Preta, at 11:00 am on Saturday (11), and Operrio, at 7:00 pm on Thursday (16). The matches can be transferred from Belo Horizonte to Sete Lagoas, which allowed the public presence limited to 30% of the capacity of Arena do Jacar, after the municipality of 244,000 inhabitants entered the green wave in the COVID-19 confrontation program.

In front of Ponte Preta and Operrio, the club expects to receive 3,900 fans at the stadium in Sete Lagoas, originally built with 18,000 seats, but currently able to hold up to 13,000 people. On Sunday (19), Raposa will go out to face Vasco, in Rio de Janeiro. Afterwards, return to Minas Gerais, where they measure out against CSA, on Sunday (26), and leave the state again aiming for a clash with Guarani, on Wednesday (29), in Campinas, for the 27th round.

Still dreaming of accessing the first division of the Brazilian Championship – 10 points away from Botafogo (4th) -, Cruzeiro’s trump card is its unbeaten record against Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who had three wins and three draws (66.66% success rate). Against Gois, the 69-year-old coach completed 133 matches and isolated himself in 14th position among the professionals who most managed the club. Just above are Grson Santos (13th – 134), Carlos Alberto Silva (12th – 135) and Bengala (11th – 136).

One of the important parts of the lineup defined by Luxembourg Giovanni, midfield articulator in the exchange of passes, in launches and in medium and long distance shots. Interestingly, he has fond memories of playing for Gois, 4th in Serie B in 2018, with 60 points, and promoted to the national elite of 2019. On that occasion, the point guard scored five goals and gave eight assists in 33 games.

Eduardo Brock also wore the Verdo da Serra shirt, who even scored a free-kick in the 2018 Goiano Championship, the first in the 3-0 victory over Grmio Anpolis, for the ninth round of Group B. In Toca, the defender hopes to calibrate the p on set-piece shots. “I’ve already scored a free kick in my career, but I want to do it for Cruzeiro. Hopefully it’s in the next game, if I get the chance, I’ll definitely want to hit it and have the chance to do it again.”

Retrospect

Cruzeiro and Gois will face each other for the 57th time in history. Data provided by the website Cruise Pediatrics they point to 31 victories, 11 draws and 14 defeats, with 74 goals scored and 53 conceded. Considering the ten recent matches, blue supremacy is even greater: eight wins, one draw and only one rev.

In 1979, the clubs staged a game with 14 expelled – seven for each side – for the Brazilian Championship. According to the Cruise Almanac, the reason for so many red cards was a general fight after the referee from Rio de Janeiro Alusio Felisberto Silva signaled a non-existent penalty for the Goias and ignored an attack suffered by Cruzeiro defender Marquinhos. At the Serra Dourada stadium, the home team won 3-1, with goals from Pastoril, Heber and Ramon. Roberto Csar converted the blue goal of honor.

In 1990, Gois eliminated Cruzeiro in the first phase of the Copa do Brasil with a 0-0 draw in Mineiro and a 4-0 victory in Serra Dourada. The esmeraldian arrived at the tournament’s decision, but lost to Flamengo. In 2003, it was Raposa’s turn to advance in the semifinals with victories 3-2, in Goinia, and 2-1, in Mineiro. Commanded precisely by Vanderlei Luxemburgo, the team won the competition for the fourth time by beating Flamengo in the final.