Cruzeiro requests change of game against Ponte to Arena do Jacaré and validation of VAR at stadium – Rádio Itatiaia

Cruzeiro sent a request to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) this Tuesday to transfer the match against Ponte Preta do Mineirão to the Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas. The duel valid for the 23rd round of Serie B will be played on September 11th (Saturday), at 11am.

In addition to requesting a change in the match venue, Cruzeiro also asked the CBF to provide validation of the video referee (VAR) technology at Arena do Jacaré. Not only the game against Ponte should be transferred to Sete Lagoas. The duel with Operário, on September 16, for the 24th round of Serie B, should also be taken to the stadium.

Raposa’s idea is to take the match to Sete Lagoas, a municipality that authorizes the holding of football matches with the presence of the public. The measure was taken by the club after the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) vetoed the fans’ return to the capital’s stadiums after analyzing the two test events (Atlético x River Plate and Cruzeiro x Confiança, which had fans).

Last week, the city of Sete Lagoas informed that the municipality advanced to the Onda Verde of the Minas Consciente program of the state government and released the Arena do Jacaré to receive up to 30% of the public capacity, which currently represents 3,900 fans.

The total capacity of Arena do Jacaré, which is 18 thousand fans, is momentarily reduced to around 13 thousand people due to the ban on part of the stadium due to works in the structure of the stands.

The municipality has already warned that there will be some restrictions for matches held at Arena do Jacaré. It will not be allowed the street commerce of alcoholic beverages inside and around the stadium. In addition, the Municipal Guard and Military Police will carry out inspections to deter agglomerations.

Another measure defined is that the gates of Arena do Jacaré must be opened 3 hours before the match and closed half an hour before the match starts. The home club must follow all protocols defined by the Football Federation of Minas Gerais and, therefore, require RT-PCR tests for fans to enter the stadium.