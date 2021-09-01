Cyberpunk 2077: modders are hired by CD Projekt

CD Projekt Red has always been very receptive and encourages the development of mods for cyberpunk 2077. But now, the developer goes further, hiring several modders to help improve the game officially.

The new thing was announced in the community for creating mods for cyberpunk 2077 on Discord. Some well-known names in the community will work directly with the company. They are: Traderain, Blumster, Nightmarea and rfuzzo.

Source: CD Projekt Red

Despite working with CDPR on an official basis in the post-release development of CP2077, modders will not effectively be employees of the developer. They are registered with Yigsoft, a smaller company, headed by Traderain and Nightmarea themselves. CD Projekt hired Yigsoft.

The announcement was made by Traderain, who is actually called Hambalkó Bence. He didn’t give details about what the new work will be like, just saying: “we’re going to work on several projects related to the backend of cyberpunk 2077 and the game’s support for mods”.

With its huge maps, futuristic aesthetics and varied loot system, cyberpunk 2077 is a game that has caught the attention of modders since its first trailers. The game’s release issues seem to have stirred up the community even more, which is now keen to “fix” the game to bring it closer to their expectations. It seems that now all this work and dedication is going to pay off for some of them.