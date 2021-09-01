Daniel Craig vents in documentary teaser about ‘007’: “I was overloaded” – Monet

+



Daniel Craig as James Bond (Photo: Reproduction)

After announcing that he will not leave an inheritance for his children, Daniel Craig cannot avoid his own legacy as agent 007. In the franchise since 2006, the star won a documentary that will present his trajectory as James Bond.

‘Being James Bond’ will show, in 45 minutes, unprecedented footage since Craig’s first film as the agent in 2006 – ‘Casino Royale’. In ‘Sem Tempo para Morrer’, which arrives on October 7 in Brazil, the 53-year-old actor will play James Bond for the last time.

Actor Daniel Craig in 007 – Operation Skyfall (2012) (Photo: Reproduction)

The documentary with Craig’s trajectory won a 31-second teaser narrated by the star himself and which was released this Tuesday (31). “I didn’t think I could handle it, but I knew we were doing something really special,” he says in a moment. “I was overwhelmed. My world has turned upside down”, he vents in another excerpt of the clip. He ends: “But I’m incredibly proud and I’m lucky to do this.” See the teaser:

The documentary will also feature interviews with producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Recently, Daniel Craig declared that he will not leave his fortune of 846 million reais to his children because he considers inheritance to be in “bad taste”. Craig said, “I don’t want to leave large sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is in very bad taste. My philosophy is, ‘get rid of it or make a donation before you leave.'”

Lashana Lynch and Daniel Craig in the 007 trailer scene – No Time to Die (Photo: Reproduction)

The actor has two daughters: one with actress Fiona Loudon, whom he divorced in 1994, and another with actress Rachel Weisz, to whom he has been married for 10 years.

‘No Time to Die’ will be the 25th film in the ‘007’ franchise. Daniel Craig will play the agent for the fifth time in theaters after ‘Casino Royale’ (2006), ‘Quantum of Solace’ (2008), ‘Operation Skyfall’ (2012) and ‘Contra Spectre’ (2015).

Daniel Craig in the scene of '007 Against Spectre' (Photo: Disclosure)

Agent James Bond has been played by five other actors before Craig: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.

Actor Pierce Brosnan as the James Bond spy (Photo: Reproduction)

Watch the trailer for ‘No Time to Die’, Daniel Craig’s latest film as James Bond: