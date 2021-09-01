Daniel Dias bids farewell to swimming pools with 4th place: see the trajectory of the greatest Brazilian medalist | paralympics

The greatest Paralympic athlete in Brazil of all times ended his brilliant sporting career this Wednesday with a fourth place in the 50m freestyle class S5 (for athletes with physical disabilities) at the Aquatic Center in Tokyo. Daniel Dias fought, scored 32s12, but ended up behind Chinese Tao Zheng (30s31), Weiyi Yuan (31s11) and Lichao Wang (31s35).

Given the magnitude of everything the 33-year-old star did, the result mattered less than the outcome among the sport’s greats. Daniel Dias is history.

How to translate an idol into numbers? In the case of an athlete like Daniel Dias, the open smile and calm voice make him more than a collector of titles. Daniel has been the face of the Brazilian Paralympic movement for the past 14 years, and the Brazil he mirrors is inclusive and welcoming.

1 of 4 Daniel Days after the last test of his career — Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images Daniel Dias after the last test of his career — Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

– It’s over, but I’m happy! I just have to thank God for the gift he gave me. Thank my family. Every stroke is for them. Daddy is coming home. God did infinitely more than I thought. If I wrote this it wouldn’t be as perfect as it was. It is not crying of sadness. I am very happy. But it is a life dedicated to this here – said Daniel after the test.

But there is no denying that numbers are the basis of the admiration he arouses beyond the victories. And what numbers! At 33, the swimmer is the biggest Brazilian medalist in Paralympics, with 27 in four editions of the Games. In Parapans, he has 33 medals, all gold. It is also the only Brazilian to win three Laureus awards, considered the Oscar of the sport (2009, 2013 and 2016).

Daniel Dias is fourth in his farewell to the pools in the 50m free S5 – Tokyo Paralympics

In this year of 2021, he was invited to join the Laureus World Sports Academy, for athletes committed to using the power of sport to improve the lives of young people around the world – showing that his farewell to the swimming pools this Wednesday morning, after the competition. 50m freestyle S5 is not a goodbye to the role he embraced when he started to break records.

Daniel Dias talks about the expectation for the last Paralympic final of his career

And, to celebrate his trajectory, we will, yes, translate a little of who Daniel is into numbers, listing the most important medals and marks of his career.

Clodoaldo Silva gets emotional, remembering Daniel Dias’s action in his farewell at Rio 2016

The swimmer, by the way, has broken several world records over the years, and still owns three: 200m breaststroke SB4 (3min21s36), 100m backstroke S5 (1min16s24) and 100m butterfly S5 (1min17s79).

+ Check out the Tokyo Paralympics medal chart

+ Check the Paralympic Games schedule

2 of 4 Daniel Dias with one of his gold medals at Rio 2016 — Photo: Fernando Maia/MPIX/CPB Imagem Daniel Dias with one of his gold medals at Rio 2016 — Photo: Fernando Maia/MPIX/CPB Imagem

Paralympics Medals

No Brazilian came even close. Daniel has been on the podium multiple times in four consecutive editions of the Paralympics. Competing in classes S5 (freestyle, backstroke and butterfly), SM5 (medley) and SB4 (chest), for athletes with physical disabilities, he was the symbol of the leap that Brazil took in Paralympic sport. After all, of the 101 Brazilian golds accounted for throughout the Games so far, 14 are his, who still owns seven silver and six bronzes.

4 diamonds 🥇🥇🥇🥇

50m back S5

100m freestyle S5

200m free S5

200m medley SM5

🥇🥇🥇🥇 50m back S5 100m freestyle S5 200m free S5 200m medley SM5 4 bucks 🥈🥈🥈🥈

50m butterfly S5

100m chest SB4

50m freestyle S5

Relay 4x50m Medley 20 points

🥈🥈🥈🥈 50m butterfly S5 100m chest SB4 50m freestyle S5 Relay 4x50m Medley 20 points 1 bronze 🥉

Free 4x50m relay 20 points

6 diamonds 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇

50m back S5

50m butterfly S5

50m freestyle S5

100m chest SB4

100m freestyle S5

200m free S5

4 diamonds 🥇🥇🥇🥇

50m back S5

50m freestyle S5

100m freestyle S5

200m free S5

🥇🥇🥇🥇 50m back S5 50m freestyle S5 100m freestyle S5 200m free S5 3 bucks 🥈🥈🥈

4x100m relay freestyle 34 points

100m breaststroke SB4

4x50m freestyle relay – 20 points

🥈🥈🥈 4x100m relay freestyle 34 points 100m breaststroke SB4 4x50m freestyle relay – 20 points 2 bronzes 🥉🥉

4x100m medley relay 34 points

50m butterfly S5

3 bronzes 🥉🥉🥉

100m freestyle S5

200m free S5

Free 4x50m relay 20 points

33 golds in Parapan American Games

3 of 4 Daniel Dias: gold at Parapan de Lima 2019 — Photo: Ale Cabral/CPB Daniel Dias: gold at Parapan de Lima 2019 — Photo: Ale Cabral/CPB

8 diamonds 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇

11 diamonds 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇

8 diamonds 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇

6 diamonds 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇

3 diamonds 🥇🥇🥇

2 bucks 🥈🥈

Eindhoven World Cup 2010

8 diamonds 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇

1 silver 🥈

6 diamonds 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇

2 bucks 🥈🥈

7 diamonds 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇

1 silver 🥈

Mexico City World Cup 2017

6 diamonds 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇

1 gold 🥇

1 silver 🥈

2 bronzes 🥉🥉

4 of 4 Daniel Dias with one of three Laureus Award trophies for Best Athlete with a Disability — Photo: Getty Images Daniel Dias with one of three Laureus Award trophies for Best Athlete with a Disability — Photo: Getty Images

Laureus Award 🏆🏆🏆

3 times voted best athlete with disabilities – 2009, 2013 and 2016

Member of Laureus World Sports Academy since 2021

Current world records: