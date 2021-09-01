Dataprev releases consultation of the 6th installment; know how to do

The wait is over to ask questions about the 6th installment of emergency aid. Information on the beneficiaries who will receive the penultimate installment of the program is now available. Dataprev has already released the queries to all those who want to know if they are on the list to receive the aid.

The 5th installment has already been paid by the federal government, and Bolsa Família beneficiaries began to receive on the last August 18th and informal workers on the 20th. According to the calendar published by Caixa, the 6th installment will start on the probable date of September 17th.

6th installment of emergency aid: consult results

To carry out the consultation, it is necessary to directly use the Dataprev website and inform your data: Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF), full name, mother’s name (if not in your documents, just check the box “unknown mother” ) and date of birth. Afterwards, click on “I’m not a robot” and, finally, send.

It will open a page with the receipt history. If beneficiary is eligible to receive the 6th installment, will appear on the screen. In cases of suspended benefits, the notification will also appear with the reason for the refusal.

It is important to inform that, when consulting Dataprev, it is also possible to consult the results of the analysis on the aid application, the date of sending the requests, status and dispute of the benefit, among others.

Benefit Cancellation Causes

Benefits are often canceled when cross-checking the data shows that the beneficiary has found a formal job or that he or she has earned higher than the stipulated by the program. It is possible to carry out the contesting the result through Dataprev’s own page, if interested parties identify irregularities in the state-owned company’s assessments.

Most of the time, the option “Dispute the result” appears. Just click on it and make your argument for the decision. It is noteworthy that literally all cases of denial cannot be challenged. They exist two forms of ineligibility: one that is open to contestation and the definitive unenforceability, which, in turn, cannot be appealed.