DC FanDome Event Poster Confirms Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

In April of this year, we had the announcement that the DC FanDome event will take place on October 16th. Information about the online event is still scarce.
Last year, we had the revelation of Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League during the DC FanDome, so more news from these two games is expected during the event.
A recently released poster basically confirms that both games will be present at the event. As you can see, in the upper right corner we have the Harlequina de Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and at the bottom right we have the Batgirl from Gotham Knights. It remains to wait for news.
Update: check out all the details below via Warner Bros.
For Ann Sarnoff, president and CEO of WarnerMedia’s Studios and Networks Group division, the event will be a unique opportunity for fans. “DC FanDome 2020 pioneered this kind of global-level virtual experience and presented every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access. This year, we’re taking everything people loved about the DC FanDome and powering it up to deliver a super fan service with even more exclusive premieres, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insights from the stars and creative teams of your favorite DC content.” claims.
The greatest superheroes (and supervillains) in the world
DC FanDome will feature an unrivaled gathering of casts and creators behind fan favorite games, comics, movies and TV shows, who can expect exclusive news, trailers and announcements, never-before-seen scenes, eye-opening conversations and more surprises:
• Warner Bros. Television will offer a look at the new seasons of Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois and Sweet Tooth; a farewell tribute to Supergirl nearing its epic conclusion after six seasons; a 100-episode celebration of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow; the first images of the new drama Naomi; and a preview of the next episode of Stargirl from DC.
• Warner Bros. Games features new revelations from the highly anticipated Gotham Knights, developed by Warner Bros. Games Montreal, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, developed by Rocksteady Studios.
• DC will honor the legacy of one of the world’s greatest superheroes and icon of truth and equality, Wonder Woman, with the exhibition of three new books. DC explores its history with the DC Black Label Wonder Woman Historia miniseries, expands the myths of the Amazons with Nubia and the Amazons, and pays tribute to the inspiration that brought women around the world with the original Wonderful Women of the World comic. Additionally, DC will share details about the next installment of the epic Batman/Fortnite comic crossover, and fans can also look forward to hearing more about the upcoming Batman: Fear State, the new six-issue Black Manta series, the return of the Milestone Universe and much more.
• Warner Bros. Animation will feature exclusive content on the upcoming Aquaman: King of Atlantis series, plus a preview of the third season of the adult animated comedy series Harley Quinn and a preview of the upcoming Dark Knight animated chapter in the new Batman: Caped Crusader series . Young Justice: Phantoms fans will also be treated to brand new content (spoiler warning!).
• Warner Bros Home Entertainment will preview two of DC’s original animated films: a preview of Superman and the rest of the Justice League in Injustice, a new animated film inspired by popular games and comics, as well as the premiere of the trailer for new animated film Catwoman: The Hunt. Both films are produced in association with Warner Bros. Animation.