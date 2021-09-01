DC FanDome Event Poster Confirms Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Facebook

In April of this year, we had the announcement that the DC FanDome event will take place on October 16th. Information about the online event is still scarce.

Last year, we had the revelation of Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League during the DC FanDome, so more news from these two games is expected during the event.

A recently released poster basically confirms that both games will be present at the event. As you can see, in the upper right corner we have the Harlequina de Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and at the bottom right we have the Batgirl from Gotham Knights. It remains to wait for news.

Update: check out all the details below via Warner Bros.

Prepare your cover! DC FanDome, the biggest global fan experience, returns on Saturday, October 16th with a brand new and epic streaming event. The free virtual event will once again welcome fans around the world to get involved in the DC Multiverse at DCFanDome.com and celebrate the stars and creators of their movies, live-action and animated series, games, comics and releases from favorite home entertainment. The DC Kids FanDome will also be released as a special, child-safe experience separately at DCKidsFanDome.com. Additionally, the DC FanDome 2021 will be available on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter platforms, giving fans more ways to watch Hall of Heroes events at the DC FanDome.

For Ann Sarnoff, president and CEO of WarnerMedia’s Studios and Networks Group division, the event will be a unique opportunity for fans. “DC FanDome 2020 pioneered this kind of global-level virtual experience and presented every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access. This year, we’re taking everything people loved about the DC FanDome and powering it up to deliver a super fan service with even more exclusive premieres, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insights from the stars and creative teams of your favorite DC content.” claims.

The greatest superheroes (and supervillains) in the world

DC FanDome will feature an unrivaled gathering of casts and creators behind fan favorite games, comics, movies and TV shows, who can expect exclusive news, trailers and announcements, never-before-seen scenes, eye-opening conversations and more surprises:

• Warner Bros. Pictures will feature six highly anticipated titles with a new exclusive Batman trailer, new content from DC League of Super-Pets, first images of Black Adam, a preview of The Flash and behind-the-scenes footage of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Gods Fury .

• Warner Bros. Television will offer a look at the new seasons of Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois and Sweet Tooth; a farewell tribute to Supergirl nearing its epic conclusion after six seasons; a 100-episode celebration of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow; the first images of the new drama Naomi; and a preview of the next episode of Stargirl from DC.

• Warner Bros. Games features new revelations from the highly anticipated Gotham Knights, developed by Warner Bros. Games Montreal, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, developed by Rocksteady Studios.

• DC will honor the legacy of one of the world’s greatest superheroes and icon of truth and equality, Wonder Woman, with the exhibition of three new books. DC explores its history with the DC Black Label Wonder Woman Historia miniseries, expands the myths of the Amazons with Nubia and the Amazons, and pays tribute to the inspiration that brought women around the world with the original Wonderful Women of the World comic. Additionally, DC will share details about the next installment of the epic Batman/Fortnite comic crossover, and fans can also look forward to hearing more about the upcoming Batman: Fear State, the new six-issue Black Manta series, the return of the Milestone Universe and much more.

• HBO Max will reveal an exclusive look at the upcoming Peacemaker action comedy series and the DMZ series. In addition to the news, the streaming service brings exclusive information on productions such as Titans and Doom Patrol, all produced by Warner Bros. Television.

• Warner Bros. Animation will feature exclusive content on the upcoming Aquaman: King of Atlantis series, plus a preview of the third season of the adult animated comedy series Harley Quinn and a preview of the upcoming Dark Knight animated chapter in the new Batman: Caped Crusader series . Young Justice: Phantoms fans will also be treated to brand new content (spoiler warning!).

• Warner Bros Home Entertainment will preview two of DC’s original animated films: a preview of Superman and the rest of the Justice League in Injustice, a new animated film inspired by popular games and comics, as well as the premiere of the trailer for new animated film Catwoman: The Hunt. Both films are produced in association with Warner Bros. Animation.