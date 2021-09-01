Dead Space Remake gets details on development; check out!

Today (31), during a special broadcast, Motive Studios revealed more details about the development of the Dead Space Remake, showing the initial stages and bringing the comparison between the original and the new. Check it out below:

The remake will use the designs from the original, however, with new elements to ensure more detail and realism (like lighting, Ray Tracing, etc).

Like mentioned during its reveal, the #DeadSpace remake is built on the layouts of the original game but with an enhanced level of detail pic.twitter.com/d9tqor9wsA — Nibel (@Nibellion) August 31, 2021

Another point shown was the new body damage system. For example, some weapons will apparently be better for dismemberment (like the Plasma Cutter), while others will have more ‘visceral feedback’ capable of tearing away layers of skin.

Talking about dismemberment. Working to improve feedback from weapons that aren’t ‘cutters’ (like plasma cutter). Assault rifle example shown, “peeling” layers off the enemy, much more ‘visceral’ feedback from enemies.#DeadSpace pic.twitter.com/4FBNQpobgQ — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) August 31, 2021

Plus, the gore will roll loose! Wounds will have a more realistic profile, reaching skin, organs and bones, and will also consider the angle of attack.

If you’re gore averse, definitely avoid this game! ?? The team’s working to have much more detailed damage modeling to enemies where damage will be accurately depicted down to the skin, organs, bones, fire, the angle they’re shot at, etc.#DeadSpace pic.twitter.com/VoiDGto51g — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) August 31, 2021

And to top it off, Isaac will be played again by Gunner Wright! However, the studio recognizes that the feeling of isolation and silence are indispensable, so the protagonist will only speak when spoken to or in a situation ‘where the moment of silence is awkward’.

Source: Motive Studios

So, what do you think of what has been shown so far? are excited for the Dead Space Remake? Let us know in the comments section!

Dead Space Remake will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, but no release date yet.