Death of a Brazilian pedestrian in the US, the 1st since 2019, generates commotion in the world of rodeos – 08/31/2021 – Daily life

The Brazilian pawn Amadeu Campos Silva, 22, died this Sunday (29) after suffering an accident on a bull riding at a rodeo in Fresno, California (USA). It was the first death of a Brazilian pedestrian in major events of its kind since 2019 and the first to occur in the US, which generated a commotion in the sector.

Considered one of the most promising competitors in the country, he participated in the Velocity Tour, a kind of access division of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders), circuit that brings together the main pedestrians in the world and distributes the biggest prizes, when he crashed.

Born in Altair (466 km from São Paulo), the rider was trampled by the bull he was riding, in one of his first races after being away from competitions for eight months recovering from an injury. The death was also the first involving a Brazilian competitor in the PBR, which has held the championship in North America since 1994.

The PBR reported that the competitor, who would be 23 on Wednesday (1), was even referred to the Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where he died.

“Our hearts break for Amadeu’s family and friends. At 22, he was a promising competitor, coming to the US after competing at PBR Brazil in 2017 and 2018 to pursue his dream of a world championship”, says an excerpt of a statement signed by Sean Gleason, CEO of PBR.

In 2019, Amadeu was runner-up in the Brazilian final, the year he debuted in the US. In 2020, he reached the PBR world final.

“The heart hurts a lot when a fatality like this happens. May God console the family and receive this warrior in heaven”, said Adriano Moraes, three-time world champion for PBR and responsible for opening the doors to Brazilian pedestrians in the US on a social network.

Also a competitor, João Ricardo Vieira said that when pedestrians leave home, they do not know if they will return. “When we nod our heads in the bretes [local de onde partem as montarias] we don’t know if we’re going to do it again. Amadeu Campos Silva, an angel who is gone, to live with God”, he said on his social network.

The competition in the USA is the object of desire of Brazilian pedestrians due to the high prizes, which in decisive stages can reach US$ 300 thousand (R$ 1.54 million) in a race. As an example, in his career, the three-time champion Silvano Alves accumulated US$ 6.21 million (R$ 31.9 million, at the current exchange rate) in prizes, according to PBR. Three other Brazilians are in the top 10 of all time.

In the current season, in four events, Amadeu had raised US$ 4,323 (the equivalent of R$ 22,220 at the exchange rate on Tuesday). In 2020, it was ranked 42nd in the ranking, with a total of US$31,425 (R$161,524).

The death generated even more commotion in the middle than usual, also for having taken place outside the country and for being the first of a Brazilian pawn in major events in the last two years.

Since 2015, at least 10 pedestrians have died in Brazilian arenas, in rodeos in São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Pará, Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul, Espírito Santo and Rondônia.

In 2019, there were at least three, in Brejetuba (ES), Pirajuba (MG) and Costa Marques (RO). In Brazilian PBR events, the last death record is from 2018, when Giliard Antonio, 24, died in Maringá. In the same year, Guaimbê (SP) and Paranaíba (MS) also registered deaths.

This year’s world circuit is led by Brazilian José Vitor Leme, current champion, who won US$ 395,000 in prizes (R$ 2.03 million), followed by also Brazilian Kaique Pacheco, with US$ 201,000 (R$ 1, 03 million). Three other pawns in the country are among the top ten.

In 27 editions held until 2020, Brazilian competitors came out victorious in 11 seasons, four less than US pawns, who amassed 15 titles. There was also a title obtained by an Australian in 1998.

In the US, the death was the first in the PBR since January 2019, when the American Mason Lowe died in a competition in Denver.