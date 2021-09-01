Dedé case: Justice cites Cruzeiro paying R$330 million to businessmen; club will file embargoes | cruise

“I grant the issuance of a writ of summons to determine that the respondent pays the plaintiff the amount claimed, a period of 15 days for compliance with the obligation and the payment of attorney’s fees of 5% of the value attributed to the case (CPC, art. . 701), the defendant being exempt from the payment of procedural costs in the event of timely compliance with the warrant” – says the order, signed this Tuesday.

1 of 2 Dedé defender — Photo: Publicity/ Cruzeiro Dedé defender — Photo: Publicity/ Cruzeiro

The judge also gave the club an alternative to settle the debt.

“Proving the deposit of thirty percent of the value in execution, plus costs and attorney’s fees, the debtor may request that it be allowed to pay the remainder in up to 6 (six) monthly installments, plus monetary correction and interest .”

Cruzeiro will offer embargoes to avoid payment within the specified period. In a note, the club positioned itself:

“Cruzeiro will await your citation in the case, which is part of a natural flow in this type of process. In the case of a monitoring action, the Club will subsequently present the appropriate defense, which are the monitoring embargoes. Under no circumstances will there be payment of the value at this time”

The collection is from Grupo DIS and GT Sports, in addition to businessmen Marcos Vinícius Secundino and Giscard Salton, who participated in the acquisition of Dedé’s economic rights, in 2013, when he arrived at Cruzeiro. It has no relationship with the player and their representatives.

In 2013, when the club signed Dedé paying R$7.758 million to Vasco, it was defined that the defender would have 97% of the economic rights held by the DIS group and the other 3% by the Villa Rio club. of athletes.

Soon after, Dedé’s economic rights were re-divided: 51.91% in the DIS investment fund, 6.5% in GT Sports Assessoria, 30.5% in the hands of Marcos Vinícius Sánchez Secundino and 11.09% with the businessman Giscard Salton, who transferred the right to the company of which he is a partner: EAS Agência de Atletas Ltda.

It was also defined that, in the event of early and unilateral termination of the contract, or if Dedé had the indirect termination of the relationship in court, Cruzeiro would be obliged to pay the amount referring to the indemnity clause for sports. In the case of Dedé, from the last contract, in the amount of R$330 million.