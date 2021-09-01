Deponent is hospitalized and CPI hears VTCLog’s motorcycle courier







Covid’s CPI Photo: Pedro França/Agenzia Senate/Estadão Content

Marcos Tolentino, appointed as a hidden partner of the FIB Bank, got sick and will no longer testify in the Covid’s CPI this Wednesday, 1st. Instead, the committee hears Ivanildo Gonçalves, VTCLog motorcycle courier responsible for withdrawals of more than R$4.7 million.

According to the senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE), Tolentino is currently hospitalized. “He had a sudden illness, he’s been suffering with sequels of covid, and got sick yesterday [terça-feira, 31] when he was preparing to travel to Brasília. He is hospitalized at the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital [em São Paulo]”, confirmed the PT in conversation with journalists on Wednesday.





Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) during Covid’s CPI Photo: Wallace Martins / Futura Press

“At the same time, the CPI secretariat managed to [o depoimento] of Ivanildo”, affirmed the congressman, adding that the motoboy accepted to testify of “free and spontaneous will”.

Ivanildo should have been heard by the committee on Tuesday, but a habeas corpus granted by minister Nunes Marques, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), authorized him not to attend the session. Because of this, the CPI held only one meeting to discuss and approve applications.

For Humberto Costa, despite the habeas corpus, the perspective is that Ivanildo will answer the questions of the collegiate. “He has the right to remain silent on matters that might compromise him, but to the extent that he has agreed to come of his own free will, it is likely that he will not refuse to answer the questions asked by the senators and senators” , concluded Costa.