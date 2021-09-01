Diana planned to move with Harry and William to the US and work in Hollywood, reveals friend – Monet

+



Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William (Photo: Getty Images)

Diana planned to move to the United States with William and Harry to pursue a career in Hollywood, reveals Stewart Pearce, the voice coach of Charles’ ex-wife in a new book. The romance with Dodi Fayed was still in its infancy, but it was important in strengthening the feeling of Lady Di, whose death turns 24, to pursue an artistic career in Hollywood.

The information ends up in line with what Harry ended up doing when he abandoned his life and commitments to the royal family and ventured into the entertainment industry along with his wife Meghan Markle. Pearce became the princess’s friend and confidant years before her death says Diana was developing a career in Hollywood but wasn’t interested in becoming an actress.

Still, Diana was constantly sought out by Kevin Costner, who wanted her in a possible sequel to ‘The Bodyguard’, a big hit in 1992, but the former princess’s interest was in working behind the scenes. The ‘Dancing With Wolves’ star approached Di through his then-sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson, but his efforts were in vain, though Diana questioned whether the project would involve “kissing scenes”. The friend said that Diana saw a move from England to Malibu Beach, California, the key to starting her new phase in the entertainment industry.

Pearce, who recounts details in the book ‘Diana: The Voice of Chance’, was Diana’s voice coach and ended up getting close to her and creating a strong friendship. “There were a number of great projects brewing in her consciousness through offerings that had been offered to her,” revealed the friend, who had been with Di days before his death. “But one of the biggest opportunities she wanted to create was to start developing documentaries about charity that would then be assimilated into big movies,” he said. “She planned to spend a lot of time in Hollywood. The point is that Diana was really starting to explore her creative power,” he revealed.

Diana Spencer (Photo: Getty Images)

The writer and friend even revealed that Diana was consulting top Hollywood executives and agents about her movie-making ambitions. “Everything she did was signed with the autograph of excellence, which means she consulted with the right people. It was all about the highest echelon of opinions that could be held for better project management. whether she employed him or worked in contact with him would have been an excellent standard towards the possibility of an award-winning status. There’s no question.

Diana’s choices were also supported by then-boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed, who had a successful Hollywood career as a producer, having collaborated on hit movies such as ‘Chariots of Fire’, ‘Hook, The Return of Captain Hook’ and ‘The Scarlet Letter’. Pearce added that Diana has also become friends with British film producer David Puttnam, whose films include ‘The Screams of Silence’, ‘The Midnight Express’ and ‘Memphis Belle – The Flying Fortress’.