Diego Costa doesn’t get time off with Atlético’s squad and trainer exposes plans: “Completely focused”

the center forward Diego Costa debuted in style with the shirt of Athletic. Last Sunday (28), the new reinforcement was triggered by coach Cuca during the second stage against the Red Bull Bragantino and wrote down a nice goal, ensuring the tie in 1×1. After about 8 months without acting since leaving Atletico Madrid, Spain, he has only had nine days of training before your first game.









After the confrontation in Bragança Paulista, Atlético will only return to the field on the 12th. While the squad has rested, Diego Costa will continue his routine in the City of Galo. “He has a special schedule before our return, in an attempt to generate this evolution. Diego won’t have a day off this Tuesday and Wednesday. he needs these days“, revealed the club’s physical trainer, Cristiano Nunes, to the website “Globoesporte.com”.

“He is completely concentrated, focused. He you know you need to improve, evolve. He is fully committed to the work plan that will be passed on to him.“, highlighted the professional from the technical committee. Against Red Bull Bragantino, Diego Costa was on the field for about 30 minutes and will have a special planning to adapt as quickly as possible.

The striker debuted against Bragantino and was decisive (Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético / Disclosure)



“As he gets a little higher minutation, he will regain his fitness and technique. It is the beginning of an evolution process. It will take time. But, with his commitment, this time will help us a lot. As it undergoes actions and it shows good response, we hope to have him on our return, with a higher minute count and gradually growing throughout the games“, highlighted Cristiano Nunes.

Atlético would face the Guild on the weekend, but the confrontation was postponed on account of calls for the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. Therefore, Rooster’s next opponent will be the strength, at Arena Castelão (CE), in the 12th, for the 20th round of brazilian.