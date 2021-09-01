Director of São Paulo reveals that Calleri will wear jersey number 30

After the signing of Jonathan Calleri, many São Paulo fans began to question which number the striker would wear on his shirt. The decision has already been made and, according to Carlos Belmonte, the Argentine will not wear the same shirt 12 from his first visit to the club, but the shirt 30.

The director revealed the numbering of São Paulo’s new hire during a live in which he participated on the YouTube channel ‘Arnaldo e Tironi’, by journalists Arnaldo Ribeiro and Eduardo Tironi, this Tuesday (31).

– Calleri arrives on Thursday (2), he will wear shirt 30. A first-hand novelty for you. Our idea is to hold the press conference on Wednesday after the holiday (8) – said the director.

In his first time at the Tricolor, the Argentine wore shirt 12 and, with it, enchanted the fans. The number, however, has a new owner in the current season: Vitor Bueno.

The new shirt 30 from São Paulo was hired on loan until the end of 2022, with an option to purchase at the end of the contract.

Calleri arrives to fill a position seen by director Carlos Belmonte as a deficiency of the team, the position of the center forward. With few options for the role, coach Hernán Crespo now gains an important player to mount his attack.