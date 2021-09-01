Director seeks agreement with Dani Alves, but does not rule out exit

São Paulo’s football director, Carlos Belmonte, spoke about the club’s multi-million dollar debt to Daniel Alves. In an interview with journalists Arnaldo Ribeiro and Eduardo Tironi on YouTube, the director said that Tricolor should soon present a proposal for the payment of amounts in arrears with the player.

Despite seeking an agreement, Belmonte did not rule out a possible departure from the shirt 10 if the parties do not reach an understanding.

“We had a meeting last Tuesday with Daniel’s businessmen and lawyers and we are about to present a proposal for the payment of this debt. From then on, we will negotiate,” he said. See below from 29:08.

“Much more than Daniel continuing or leaving, we want an agreement to be reached so that everyone feels comfortable. If the agreement is for Daniel to continue, with the debt in installments and he is satisfied, great. If not. have an agreement because our proposal did not please and we have to release Daniel to follow another path, that’s fine too. What’s not possible is to leave something open. We have to solve it soon, one way or another”, he added.

In early August, after winning the gold medal with the Brazilian team at the Tokyo Olympics, Daniel Alves said that “São Paulo failed him”. In April, President Julio Casares had admitted a debt of more than R$11 million to the player.

In the interview, Belmonte highlighted that the financial issue does not interfere with Daniel Alves’ performance in the field.

“He doesn’t effectively mix these things. Daniel is a professional athlete who strictly complies with his obligations on the field. Playing well or playing poorly is each one’s analysis,” he pointed out.

Watch Carlos Belmonte’s interview: