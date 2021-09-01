Disappeared in Angra: video shows couple before boat trip; watch | Brazil

reproduction Cristiane and Leonardo disappeared on Sunday, 22

The 166th Police Station (Angra dos Reis) of Rio de Janeiro obtained security camera footage of the area outside the house where Leonardo Machado de Andrade, 50, and Cristiane Nogueira da Silva, 48, were staying. from Angra dos Reis on the 22nd of August. The recordings show the moment when the couple leaves the house. See below.

The couple spent the weekend at Leonardo’s house and went on a Sunday afternoon for a boat trip where they would see the sunset on a nearby island. The recording shows Leonardo leaving the property first and Cristiane next, after locking the door. The two walked towards the sea for boarding.

Last Monday, 30, the press confirmed that a body found in Marambaia was Cristiane, after being missing for more than a week. The boat and Leonardo have not yet been found. The police continue to search and try to elucidate the case.

On Tuesday, 31, firefighters carried out a sweep of Ilha Grande Bay, Sepetiba and the entire Costa Verde and nearby islands, but they were unsuccessful. The delegate Vilson de Almeida Silva, from the 166th DP (Angra dos Reis) informed that the search work will continue this Wednesday.

“The investigations continue. We found Cristiane, but we have to find Leonaro and the boat. The searches continue and we will continue investigating until we manage to resolve this case and define what really happened to the couple,” said the delegate this Tuesday morning.

The case is still shrouded in mystery. The delegate hopes to locate Leonardo or even the vessel to understand what happened to the two. The couple was seen for the last time, on Sunday afternoon, the 22nd, as they went out on a boat to see the sunset over the sea, at Lagoa Verde, in Ilha Grande.

A window compatible with the vessel’s was also found. She was floating and was found by a fisherman, adding to the mystery.

As the investigation found no signs of violence in Cristiane’s body, the Civil Police suspect that the boat where the missing couple was in Angra dos Reis may have sunk. According to the delegate, the location of the boat will be essential to clarify the case: “As long as we don’t find the boat, we haven’t discarded anything. But there are signs of sinking.”

Cristiane’s body will be cremated. The realtor’s family is taking care of the bureaucratic procedures and only after that decide when and where the ceremony will be held.