Doctor removed after arguing with nurse over drug prescription in hospital in Roraima | Roraima

A doctor was removed from his duties after discussing with a nurse at the Emergency Care Cosme e Silva, a government health unit in Boa Vista. The fight took place this Sunday (29), in front of patients and other professionals who were on duty, and was recorded in videos shared on social networks.

There were curses, insults and the doctor called the colleague on duty “little nurse” (watch the video above).

The discussion, according to the Regional Nursing Council of Roraima (Coren-RR), occurred because the nurse asked the doctor about the amount of dipyrone he had prescribed to a patient.

The Regional Council of Medicine informed that it will take action, but it did not consider the removal of only the doctor as “reasonable and fair” (see note of the two Councils below)

“He prescribed four ampoules of intravenous dipyrone and a nursing technician thought it was strange, because it was a very high dosage. And she contacted the nurse, who asked the doctor. He didn’t like it because he said he was the doctor,” he explained the president of Coren, Janimere Soares.

The videos show the doctor, dressed in a blue shirt, and the nurse, in a white coat, facing each other and arguing loudly. At a certain point, the doctor curses the nurse, who retaliates.

“You have no right to come to offend me,” the nurse says to the doctor, who replies: “democracy.”

1 of 1 Discussion was in front of patients and other servers on duty in the unit — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon Network Discussion took place in front of patients and other servers on duty at the unit — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon Network

The images also show the doctor saying that he is “a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu”, when the nurse asks him not to touch him. After that, the nurse tells him to go to the office and he, in a tone of irony, salutes his colleague on duty.

“Yes, sir, Come on: medicine will salute the ‘little nurse.’ Yes, sir, little nurse,” said the doctor. The video ends with the two going out to “chat outside”.

In a statement, the Health Department said that the doctor may also be away from other health units in the state, but did not say for how long.

“The Department of Health informs that the doctor was removed from the shift at the Emergency Care Cosme e Silva. And is in contact with the company responsible for hiring the professional as part of the measures taken. And it also reinforces that if the doctor is stationed in other units of the state network, will be removed”, cites a note from the secretariat.

Coren-RR (Regional Nursing Council of Roraima) repudiated the episode, defended the nurse and emphasized the importance of professionals during the pandemic.

“A nurse, while performing his function, was the victim of various statements and offenses made by a doctor, also on duty in the same place. The Coren-RR repudiates any and all acts of disrespect.”

The agency also said that it must open an internal process and will forward the case to the CRM-RR.

The CRM-RR (Regional Council of Medicine) said it does not think it is fair that only the doctor is removed and that he will “take legal action to clarify the facts”.

“It is not reasonable and fair, however, that in the face of a conflict between two professionals, only one is immediately removed from office, without having observed the contradictory and broad defense”, says a statement from the CRM-RR.

Doctor and nurse discuss in front of patients at Cosme e Silva, in Boa Vista

The Regional Council of Nursing of Roraima became aware of a regrettable incident that occurred this morning, 29, at Policlínica Cosme e Silva, where a nurse, while performing his function, was the victim of several statements and offenses made by a doctor, also from on duty at the same location.

Coren-RR repudiates any act of disrespect. Nursing professionals, who are on the front line against the pandemic, do not deserve this type of treatment and, far beyond being an offense, it is important to emphasize the appreciation and respect for each profession.

Finally, Coren-RR reiterates its repudiation of the statements made by the medical professional, who is unaware of the limits of his performance and states that he will take all legal measures, and will fulfill his role of welcoming and supporting the professional nurse who was a victim of this act.

In this pandemic context, the importance of each nursing professional was even more evident. Directly responsible for the health care of the population, they do not deserve this kind of inelegant and offensive treatment.

Therefore, we repudiate any act of this nature and urge nursing professionals not to allow unscrupulous people to tarnish the image of our valuable profession.

More than ever, NURSING PROFESSIONALS DESERVE RESPECT!

The Regional Council of Medicine of Roraima informs that in relation to the fact that occurred between health professionals involving a doctor, at Policlínica Cosme e Silva, on 08/29/2021, it will take legal action, clarifying the facts and investigating the conduct of the doctor.

It is not reasonable and fair, however, that in the face of a conflict between two professionals, only one is immediately removed from the functions, without having observed the contradictory and broad defense.