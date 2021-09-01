Dollar retreats on Tuesday and accumulates fall in August | Economy

The dollar closed on a fall this Tuesday (31), amid a positive international environment, and accumulated a slight retreat in August, a month in which it accumulated a moderate low after weeks of intense volatility driven mainly by domestic political-fiscal problems.

The US currency retreated 0.37%, sold at R$ 5.1697. See more quotes.

In August, the dollar accumulated a slight drop of 0.77%%. In the year, it has a 0.34% indentation against the real.

READ TOO: Dollar at R$ 5.40: why the US currency has confused economists

The US currency has been losing ground globally since more “dovish” signals from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell last Friday during the Jackson Hole economic symposium. The term “dovish” refers to a less conservative approach to inflation, which could justify monetary stimulus and low interest rates.

Raising expectations for patience in the Fed’s stimulus cuts, this morning’s data showed that an index tracking US consumer confidence eased back to a six-month low in August.

Here, concerns remain about the escalation of political tension, the water crisis and inflation, and the impacts on projections for the resumption of economic activity and job and income generation.

Earlier, the IBGE announced that unemployment was 14.1% in the quarter ended in June. The median of forecasts in a Reuters survey was that the rate would be at 14.4% in the period.

This Wednesday, the IBGE releases the official result of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for the 2nd quarter.

Fantástico shows the impact of inflation on Brazilians’ lives