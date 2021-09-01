Doses are not enough, and Rio suspends 1st dose for teenagers again | Rio de Janeiro

The city of Rio announced the suspension of adolescent vaccination this Wednesday (1st) due to lack of vaccine doses — this would be the third day of immunization for 16-year-olds.

But there will be a recap for those over 40, pregnant women, postpartum women, lactating women and people with disabilities aged 12 or over.

The application of the second dose also follows normally.

The Municipal Health Department of Rio also decided to maintain the start of the booster dose.

The campaign starts this Wednesday with the elderly who live in long-term institutions — which will be immunized until September 10th.

From September 13th, the age calendar will start, starting with those aged 95 and over.

Delta cases reach 86% in RJ in two months

The delta variant dominates with 86% of the cases analyzed in Rio de Janeiro, according to a study by the Corona-omic Network.

In comparison with two previous months, the cases of delta represented only 6%, and in July, they rose to 48%.

The analyzes were carried out by the team of researcher Ana Tereza Vasconcelos, from the National Laboratory for Scientific Computing, from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI).

According to her, the high transmissibility of the variant was already expected, but it found an even more favorable scenario as people began to relax from measures of social distance and the use of masks.

“We have studies that show that it transmits to up to five people, while other variants contaminate two. But in Rio and Brazil, these indices obtained in the survey are related to the fact that people are no longer following social distancing or following protocols against Covid,” explained the researcher.

Rio postpones the requirement for proof of vaccination

The City of Rio decided to transfer to September 15 the requirement for people to prove vaccination to enter places of collective use and tourist spots in the city. The rule would come into effect this Wednesday (1).

According to the Municipal Health Department, the postponement was necessary because of the instability of ConnectSUS – the federal government’s application, which offers the digital vaccination card.

In addition to ConnectSUS, there is another voucher that can be presented. It is that official role of the Health Department, delivered at the time of vaccination.

Problems in the Federal Government’s service have been frequent since the last week, according to users. In addition to the impossibility of issuing the certificate, some people have reported that doses already applied are not included in the system.

“More than 70 days have passed since my first dose and I haven’t shown up on the Connect SUS yet. Since soon the city of Rio, where I work, will charge the vaccine at the Connect SUS for various things, what am I going to do?”, asked Hans Klaffke, on a social network.