Duilio celebrates a good transfer window and says that he has a spot in the Corinthians’ goal of Libertadores

Last Monday, Corinthians announced the arrival of Willian as a new reinforcement for the team. With that, along with Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes, Timão got four strong reinforcements for the 2021 streak. Which already makes Duilio Monteiro Alves more confident to fight for titles.

In an interview with SportTV Selection this Tuesday, the president of Corinthians highlighted that, initially, the club’s main plan was to organize its financial condition, but Duilio celebrated the fact that he managed to bring in good names to reinforce the Alvinegro squad.

“We’ve seen a lot these days, every Brazilian fan is a bit of a coach, lately, to discuss Corinthians, many have become economists. The fan today is empowered, has access to numbers, information, every minute. Our planning, as I said, the Corinthians title is to pay bills. But with this wonderful transfer window for us, it was possible to bring players back in very good condition. Nor did we dream of it. I confess to you. Bringing four high-level players like those who arrived, the planning was for the next year to come stronger. Today the team is organized, the team has reacted a lot even without them,” said Duilio.

Now, with Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian, as well as Carlos Miguel and João Pedro, the manager trusts that the team can fight for bigger things in the Brazilian Championship, even reaching the Libertadores. For this, Duilio said that he only needs one more backup: his supporter.

“As Corinthians president, I always have to think about the title, but that’s the plan, to get to Libertadores and, next year, strengthen it a little more so that we can have a great year and fight for all competitions. It rose to the next level and we are able to fight with any team and We have our reinforcements arriving, the Faithful returning to the Arena, when they are together, then the team gets even stronger. We are aware of the difficulty, the distance, the quality of the teams ahead, but we are going to fight game by game, we always have to fight for the title because of the size it has,” added the president of Corinthians.

It is worth remembering that today, Corinthians occupies the sixth place in the Brasileirão. Sylvinho’s team has 27 points, with seven wins, six draws and five defeats. Timão is five points behind Red Bull Bragantino, the first team in the G4.

Corinthians’ next challenge is in a week, next Tuesday. The team hosts the Youth, at 9:30 pm, at the Neo Química Arena.

See more at: Dulio Monteiro Alves, Mercado da Bola, Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Rger Guedes, Willian, Corinthians squad, Campeonato Brasileiro and Libertadores da America.