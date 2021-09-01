Duílio gives details of Willian’s negotiation with Corinthians: “He gave up a lot of money”

Announced last Monday night (30), the attacking midfielder Willian can be considered the main reinforcement of the Corinthians for the remainder of the 2021 season. He was revealed in the summer, and returns to the club after 14 years, accumulating spells at Chelsea and Arsenal, in addition to having played in two World Cups with the Brazilian team.









This Tuesday (31), the president of Timão Duílio Monteiro Alves talked about Willian in an interview with the SporTV team: “He wanted to play for Corinthians, he wasn’t having a good time at Arsenal, so we were monitoring him and the possibility of him leaving came, but with a market still in Europe. So the athlete’s will weighed a lot”.

On the financial issue, the top hat says it won’t be a problem: “Of course there was an effort by Corinthians with the space on the sheet, but he is also a player who allows sponsors to come to the club. It needs to be very clear that Willian gave up a lot of money to be able to return home and play for Corinthians”.

Duílio also explained how the negotiations were: “We had been talking and monitoring some players, such as Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Paulinho, who had difficulties in returning to China to follow their contracts. Willian and Giuliano’s cases are more recent, with their clubs leaving”.

The president also spoke about the planning, and how Corinthians’ payroll is: “In terms of risk, I don’t see it that way. Today, with the arrival of Willian, we have a smaller sheet than we had at the end of last year/beginning of this year. We took more than 20 athletes and brought four”.