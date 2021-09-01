Dustin Poirier downplays Charles of the Bronx title and calls himself ‘world champion’

Although Charles of the Bronx be the current lightweight linear champion (up to 70.3kg.) of the Ultimate, another athlete calls himself the title holder even before facing the Brazilian. Number one in the division rankings, Dustin Poirier he still doesn’t have his fight set to be the first challenger for the belt, but he believes it’s already ‘undisputed’.

“Undisputed world champion”, wrote Poirier, in his ‘Twitter‘official.

Despite the desire to be the title holder, Poirier refused a match against Charles of the Bronx for the vacant lightweight title (up to 70.3kg.) to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy in UFC 264. After the victory, he can even face the Brazilian, but he has also raised the possibility of measuring strength against Nate Diaz

At 32 years old, Dustin Poirier counts with a record of 28 wins, six losses and one fight ‘no result’ in his career. The American was an interim lightweight champion (under 70.3kg.) and had the chance to unify his title, but he stopped at Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 242, in Abu Dhabi (UAE).

Charles of the Bronx, on the other hand, won the title by knocking out Michael Chandler at the UFC 262, in May this year. With that, now, he awaits the definition of his next opponent for his first belt defense.