E-mails reveal criticism of Gugu’s sister to nieces: ‘I’m sad that they’re being deceived’

Emails exchanged between the twin daughters of Gugu, Marina and Sofia, and their aunt, Aparecida Lobato, reveals a criticism of the presenter’s sister with the amount requested by the nieces to cover expenses, such as travel, college, payment for a maid and health plan (check the e-mail at in full at the end of the note). The information was revealed by the program “Balanço Geral”, on Record TV.

Watch:

+Gugu’s twin daughters accuse aunt about sharing the presenter’s inheritance: ‘Lie’

+Gugu’s daughters are barred by the courts to receive a pension of R$100 thousand

+Lawyer says video of Gugu’s daughters about aunt’s manipulation was leaked

“I’m sad that you guys are being deceived. I believe that this phase will pass and you will mature. I just wonder where the education you received from your father has gone. Wake up! You can always count on me”, says Aparecida.

The twins’ aunt also said that she was frightened by the amount requested by the twins of US$ 10 thousand (about R$ 51,821) for each. “All of your creation and development costs are being covered, as your father used to do. Also, be calm about the future college. The allowance of US$ 1,000 for each one, at this moment, is more than enough on a daily basis”, said Aparecida.

According to UOL, Marina and Sofia’s lawyer, Nelson Willians, criticized the “partial and fractional leakage” of the e-mails and said that the dissemination of the messages is a “desperate attempt to discredit the heiresses” of Gugu.

Check Aparecida Liberato’s e-mail in full:

“I was surprised by your email. You don’t need to ask anyone for money, even though I don’t know anyone in your relationship who has the financial means to give $10,000 each. It’s a lot of money. You shouldn’t spend needlessly.

Now, since you owe me, I need to know to whom and how much. I can’t just deposit $10,000 each one without any need just because you say you spent it, or because someone said you are free to spend as much as you like. I have responsibility as an aunt, as a curator and as an inventor.

All of your creation and development costs are being covered, as your father already did. Also, be calm about the future college. The allowance of US$1,000 for each one, right now, is more than enough for everyday life.

The extra expenses with college applications, we will do as we are doing with João. As for the new employee, we will do as we always did. Ask her to get in touch, I’ll settle. Your health is guaranteed, don’t worry.

I’m sad that you are being deceived. I believe that this phase will pass and you will mature. I just wonder where the education you received from your father has gone. Wake up! Count on me always.”

