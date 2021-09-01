Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick 4K are discounted for Amazon Prime members | Which one to buy?

Echo, Echo Show 8, Echo Show 10 and Echo Studio appear with up to R$300 off. In addition, smart home items such as smart lamp and Wi-Fi security camera are also on sale. Offers are exclusive to Prime members, with a subscription that costs R$9.90 per month and offers free shipping on select products, as well as access to platforms such as Prime Video, Prime Gaming and Prime Music. New customers can also test the service for 30 days for free.

Echo Dot 3rd generation: Amazon smart speaker available for R$120 off for Prime members

The third generation Echo Dot is an intelligent speaker that can be controlled by Alexa’s virtual assistant. It is possible to ask her to play music, read news and even command smart devices by voice, for example. The box with a flat shape sells for R$349, but is being sold for R$229 — a discount of R$120.

The datasheet also includes four directional microphones and a 1.6-inch speaker. Users can connect devices such as mobile phone or tablet via Bluetooth or the 3.5mm output. O TechAll tested the smart speaker in July 2020 and concluded that it could be a good start to getting the home connected.

Third-generation Echo Dot brings connection to Alexa and can be a good start to making the house smart

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s media center that allows you to turn ordinary televisions into smart through the HDMI connection. The highlight of this product is that it can reproduce images in up to 4K when it is connected to TVs compatible with the resolution. It allows users to access apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Disney+ on older TVs. The dongle can be purchased for BRL 369, a discount of BRL 80 compared to the original price of BRL 449. The traditional version of the device is originally sold for BRL 379, but appears for BRL 309, that is, BRL $70 cheaper.

The device is also compatible with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technology, which promise to deliver high image quality. It is still possible to command Fire TV 4K by Alexa to find movies and series, for example. The device’s specs include Bluetooth 5.0, quad-core processor and 8GB storage. It comes with a remote control with commands like turning the TV on and off or controlling the volume. O TechAll tested the device and found that it offers good image and sound features.

Fire TV Stick 4K supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technology; device is seen with R$80 off

The fourth generation Echo is another smart speaker from Amazon that can be controlled through Alexa. The differences between this device for Echo Dot are the promise of premium sound and the possibility of functioning as a smart hub, that is, it allows you to control equipment with ZigBee connection, technology that integrates smart devices in the same network. In addition, the Echo is larger and has a globe shape. It is being sold for R$579, a reduction of R$170 from the initial price of R$749.

The box even features a 3-inch neodymium woofer and two 0.8-inch tweeters. It weighs 940 grams, includes Bluetooth connection and 3.5 mm output to connect devices. In the tests of the TechAll, Echo proved to be the most complete option of the current generation.

4th generation Amazon Echo can function as a smart hub and is found with R$170 off.

The first generation Echo Show 8 is an 8-inch screen smart speaker. The equipment has a panel that promises to facilitate integration with Alexa and a camera to make video calls. The display can be used to show song lyrics and even to watch content such as movies and series. The box, which originally sells for R$899, can be found for R$729 for Prime members, ie R$170 cheaper.

The device also has two 2-inch speakers and a 1 MP sensor. In addition, it has privacy features such as a camera cover and a button to turn off the microphone. In the tests of the TechAll, the box showed a good sound capacity. Amazon recently launched the second generation of Echo Show. However, the new model is not part of this promotion.

Amazon Echo Show 8 brings an 8-inch screen and appears R$ 150 cheaper

More Amazon devices to buy

Echo Show 10 is another smart speaker with a screen, but this time the display features 10 inches. Another differential of the model is that the monitor-shaped panel follows the user, and the camera focuses on the face of the speaker. Furthermore, it also functions as a smart hub for ZigBee devices and promises to deliver premium sound quality. Amazon’s most expensive speaker usually sells for R$1,899, but until Friday Prime members can purchase it for R$1,599 — a reduction of R$300.

It has a 13 MP sensor, two 1-inch tweeters and a 3-inch woofer. The device weighs 2.56 kg and can even be used as a kind of security camera. O TechAll tested the Echo Show 10 and concluded that it can be interesting to install the box in the kitchen to follow recipes and enjoy videos and music while preparing meals.

Amazon Echo Show 10 follows the user and appears with a R$300 discount

Echo Studio is a robust speaker model that promises high fidelity audio. It features five speakers with power up to 330 W and Dolby Atmos technology. The box features Alexa integration and can also function as a smart hub. The device, which has an original price of R$1,699, can be purchased for R$1,399, that is, R$300 cheaper.

The box also has an opening to reinforce the bass and, according to Amazon, it can be adapted in several rooms. O TechAll tested Echo Studio, which offered good performance in two distinct environments.

Amazon Echo Studio promises high-fidelity audio and can be found R$300 cheaper

Deals on smart home items

In addition to discounts on own devices, Amazon also offers offers on products to compose a smart home. Exclusive promotions for Prime subscribers include items such as light bulbs, locks, Wi-Fi security cameras and switches. Some of the models even offer integration with Alexa. Check out the options:

Intelbras EWS 407 Smart Lamp: from R$108 to R$59

Izy Smart Smart Lock: from R$1,865 to R$1,700

Intelbras intelligent internal video camera: from R$320 to R$256

i2Go 360º Wi-Fi Smart Camera: from BRL 270 to BRL 220

HI by Geonav Smart Plug Adapter: from R$79 to R$75

Philips Hue Play: from R$699 to R$599

Elgin Wi-Fi smart luminaire: from R$179 to R$115

WiZ smart lamp GU10: from BRL 165 to BRL 88

Smarteck 4X2″ Smart Switch Dimmer Bivolt Touch Wi-Fi: from R$ 349 to R$ 229

