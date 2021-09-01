Eliminated from MasterChef, André says he would refuse to be saved once more by the mezzanine: “I mustn’t be here”

This Tuesday, 31st, MasterChef had the first round format competitionCarlos Reinis/Band

And it was Cacá Bueno's victory!

The three had to make a whipped cream in their hands

Bonus round: Helena Rizzo challenged Cacá Bueno and Nelson Piquet Jr.

Hector finished first and won

In the last round, the chefs showed how to fillet fish

And it was the blue team's point!

Raquel, Eduardo and Daphne competed for the victory

In the third round, Fogaça showed how to make perfect rondellis

Ana Paula Padrão had fun with the test

Pedro was the first to finish and secured the team's point

In the third round, the cooks had to bone a chicken

José Sergio was the first to finish and won the dispute

Very neat and fast preparation

They had to prepare the classic hollandaise sauce

In the second round, Isabella, Luiz and José Sergio competed for the victory

And gave the victory of the red team

Helena was the first to finish

While the cooks showed their skill, Helena Rizzo was having fun

They had to peel vegetables in brunoise and julienne

Helena, André and Renato participated in the first round

The program had special participation of Nelson Piquet Jr. and Cacá Bueno

Participants were divided into three teams of five people

Luiz decided who was the captain of the blue and yellow teams

Ana Paula Padrão added the points and gave the victory…

… for the red team!

In the elimination test, the amateur cooks had a surprise

They should prepare a dish that takes the versatile couscous

Chef Helena Rizzo taught a class to inspire them

Márcio was focused during the race

Amanda was eyeing protein as a follow-up

José Sergio wanted to show his skills

Daphne was focused during the test

André was confident that he would do well.

Eduardo wanted to surprise the MasterChef judges

Ana was worried about the test time

Renato was attentive to his preparations

And for everything!

André was evaluated by the MasterChef judges

José Sergio was evaluated by the MasterChef judges

Ana was evaluated by the MasterChef judges

Daphne was evaluated by the MasterChef judges

Amanda was evaluated by the MasterChef judges

Renato was evaluated by the MasterChef judges

Márcio was evaluated by the MasterChef judges

Eduardo was evaluated by the MasterChef judges

The judges debated the dishes presented

And Márcio won the test

André, José Sergio and Amanda were among the worst

José Sergio was saved by the mezzanine