Eliminated from MasterChef, André says he would refuse to be saved once more by the mezzanine: “I mustn’t be here”

This Tuesday, 31st, MasterChef had the first round format competition
And it was Cacá Bueno's victory!
The three had to make a whipped cream in their hands
Bonus round: Helena Rizzo challenged Cacá Bueno and Nelson Piquet Jr.
Hector finished first and won
In the last round, the chefs showed how to fillet fish
And it was the blue team's point!
Raquel, Eduardo and Daphne competed for the victory
In the third round, Fogaça showed how to make perfect rondellis
Ana Paula Padrão had fun with the test
Pedro was the first to finish and secured the team's point
In the third round, the cooks had to bone a chicken
José Sergio was the first to finish and won the dispute
Very neat and fast preparation
They had to prepare the classic hollandaise sauce
In the second round, Isabella, Luiz and José Sergio competed for the victory
And gave the victory of the red team
Helena was the first to finish
While the cooks showed their skill, Helena Rizzo was having fun
They had to peel vegetables in brunoise and julienne
Helena, André and Renato participated in the first round
The program had special participation of Nelson Piquet Jr. and Cacá Bueno
Participants were divided into three teams of five people
Luiz decided who was the captain of the blue and yellow teams
Ana Paula Padrão added the points and gave the victory…
… for the red team!
In the elimination test, the amateur cooks had a surprise
They should prepare a dish that takes the versatile couscous
Chef Helena Rizzo taught a class to inspire them
Márcio was focused during the race
Amanda was eyeing protein as a follow-up
José Sergio wanted to show his skills
Daphne was focused during the test
André was confident that he would do well.
Eduardo wanted to surprise the MasterChef judges
Ana was worried about the test time
Renato was attentive to his preparations
And for everything!
André was evaluated by the MasterChef judges
José Sergio was evaluated by the MasterChef judges
Ana was evaluated by the MasterChef judges
Daphne was evaluated by the MasterChef judges
Amanda was evaluated by the MasterChef judges
Renato was evaluated by the MasterChef judges
Márcio was evaluated by the MasterChef judges
Eduardo was evaluated by the MasterChef judges
The judges debated the dishes presented
And Márcio won the test
André, José Sergio and Amanda were among the worst
José Sergio was saved by the mezzanine
And André left the MasterChef apron