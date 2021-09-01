Emergency assistance: Returns may be doubled

The bill approved by the Chamber of Deputies’ Social Security and Family Commission determines the double payment for those who were covered by the program without having the right.

Citizens who received emergency aid improperly will have to return the benefit to the Federal Government in double. The bill approved by the Chamber of Deputies’ Social Security and Family Commission determines the double payment for those who were covered by the program without having the right. The refund must be made within six months.

Currently, the Ministry of Citizenship is granting payments of the fifth installment of the emergency aid to policyholders. On the other hand, due to a series of complaints, others will have to return the amount they were wrongly receiving in a mandatory manner.

How will the return of emergency aid work?

According to the approved text, the subject has up to six months to return the benefit amount to the Government. If this period is not respected, a daily fine of 0.33% will be added, up to a limit of 20% on the total amount due.

“The measure strengthens the program’s transparency and social control”, emphasizes the project’s rapporteur, Deputy Francisco Jr. According to him, in 2020 alone, approximately R$54 billion were invested in irregular payments. In this sense, approximately 7 million people were receiving powerless.

What are the requirements for receiving emergency assistance?

Be over 18, except for teenage mothers;

Not having a formal contract with an active bond;

Do not receive social security, assistance, labor or federal income transfer benefits, with the exception of Bolsa Família and PIS/Pasep Salary Allowance;

Not having a monthly per capita family income above half the minimum wage (R$550);

Not being a family member with a total monthly income above three minimum wages (R$ 3,300);

Not being resident abroad;

Not having received, in the year 2019, income above R$ 28,559.70;

Not having possession or ownership of assets and rights with a value above R$300 thousand on December 31, 2019;

Not having received exempt income, non-taxable or taxed exclusively at source, above BRL 40 thousand in 2019;

Not having been included, in the year 2019, as a dependent of a tax return person, in the condition of: spouse, partner, child or stepchild;

Not being imprisoned in a closed regime or receiving aid for imprisonment;

Not having an indication of death in the National Civil Registry Information System – SIRC or in the Death Control System – Sisobi or having its CPF linked, as the instituter, to the granting of a pension for death of any nature;

Not having the Emergency Assistance canceled at the time of verification of eligibility for the 2021 round;

The amounts made available in the Caixa Tem account, relating to the Emergency Assistance provided for in Law No. 13,982/2020, have not ceased to be used;

Not be an intern, medical resident, multiprofessional resident or beneficiary of scholarships granted at the municipal, state or federal level.

