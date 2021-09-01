End of party! Microsoft removes incompatible Windows 11 PCs from the Insider program

It’s now official: Microsoft has started “ejecting” Windows Insider program users who have PCs or notebooks incompatible with the new Windows 11. The “end of the party” was confirmed by several testers on social media and even provoked a feeling of anger among some.
When it announced Windows 11 in the now distant month of June, Microsoft allowed many users with older PCs, without a TPM 2.0 chip or with older generation processors to install Windows 11. The developer itself claims it was necessary to see how the new software would behave on these machines.
With the official release scheduled for October 5th, Microsoft is demanding that users who were on the Dev channel and have Incompatible PCs reinstall Windows 10. That’s because Windows 11 updates will be officially blocked.
In its justification, Microsoft claims that newer PCs have a stability rate on Windows 11 that reaches 99.8%. Already the oldest computers reached the number of 99.7%.
The difference is only 0.1% and Microsoft hasn’t explained its metrics for sure, but that was enough to prevent these PCs from being able to use Windows 11.
Of course, this data may also have been crucial for the Redmond giant to allow users could install Windows 11 via ISO on incompatible PCs. However, blocking Windows Update follows practically the same logic applied in the Insider program.
Those users who want to stay on Windows 11 don’t need to go back to 10. However, your PC will not receive new builds and this can make many people go back to the previous version as it is guaranteed support until 2025.