End of party! Microsoft removes incompatible Windows 11 PCs from the Insider program

It’s now official: Microsoft has started “ejecting” Windows Insider program users who have PCs or notebooks incompatible with the new Windows 11. The “end of the party” was confirmed by several testers on social media and even provoked a feeling of anger among some.

When it announced Windows 11 in the now distant month of June, Microsoft allowed many users with older PCs, without a TPM 2.0 chip or with older generation processors to install Windows 11. The developer itself claims it was necessary to see how the new software would behave on these machines.

With the official release scheduled for October 5th, Microsoft is demanding that users who were on the Dev channel and have Incompatible PCs reinstall Windows 10. That’s because Windows 11 updates will be officially blocked.