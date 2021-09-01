Episode teaser focused on Doctor Strange is released

Doctor Dark Strange is coming!

What If…? continues to present us with alternative stories to what we saw in the MCU, showing the consequences that small choices can have. After an episode that showed what would happen if the Avengers were killed before Fury’s initiative started, let’s meet a Doctor Strange much darker. Now, a preview of the episode has been released.

In Doctor Strange, the surgeon Stephen Strange starts his magical journey by suffering a serious accident that affected his hands. In What If…? the character will lose a lot more in the car accident, since Christine Palmer was in the vehicle during the tragic event. From there, the character will follow a very dark path.

Through Twitter, the official account of Marvel Studios released a 30-second teaser showing what we’ll see in the episode. The video caption says: “What would happen if…Doctor Strange lost his heart instead of his hands? Find the answer to that question in the next episode of What If.”

A scene from the episode was also released, showing a little more of what we’ll see in the series. Check it out below:

So, excited for the episode?

What are you thinking of What If…? from Marvel? Be sure to comment.

