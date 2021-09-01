Erasmo Carlos is hospitalized after complications from Covid-19

This Tuesday (31), Erasmo Carlos was hospitalized with Covid-19, after complications from the disease. Through the singer’s official social networks, the artist’s staff informed that he had to be admitted to a hospital. According to the post, O Tremendão is under observation at the health unit and took the opportunity to ask for prayers for fans and followers.

“We would like to inform you that Erasmo Carlos needed to be hospitalized to continue treating Covid-19. He is under observation and taking all the care he needs to overcome the disease. We are very grateful for the supporters, prayers and affection of all his friends. Keep on vibrating positively. “, said the publication.

On Thursday (26), Erasmus used his social networks to announce that he had been diagnosed with Covid-19. In the video posted on Instagram, Tremendão also took the opportunity to ask for prayers for its followers. Erasmus has mild symptoms of the disease, as he took both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, and is recovering at home.

“Hi, guys. Even though I maintained all the care, including being vaccinated twice, I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m already on the third day of confinement, as my doctors ordered, and I ask that everyone hope to pass quickly”, he asked the singer. “Urgent vaccine for everyone!!! Take care, get vaccinated and cheer for me”, wrote Erasmus in the video caption.

