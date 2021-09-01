Ethics Committee extends Caboclo’s removal in the midst of an impasse; leader promises to resume presidency on Friday

The Ethics Committee of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) decided on Tuesday to extend the removal of the current president of the organization, Rogério Caboclo, for another 60 days.

The argument to broaden the director’s hook is the ongoing investigation of allegations of moral harassment that were presented by the organization’s IT director, Fernando França.

With this new decision, Caboclo will not be able to retake power in the CBF, which initially was scheduled to happen on September 3rd (next Friday).

This is because the Assembly that brings together the 27 state football federations has not yet ratified the punishment of 15 months of leave imposed by the Ethics Committee last week on Caboclo.

It is worth remembering that while the CBF board appeals the 15-month decision and leaves the case open, the Assembly could not be convened.

Rogério Caboclo during his tenure at CBF in 2019 Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

With that, the agency moved and decided to apply a new leave of absence, of another 60 days, until the situation is resolved.

By way of note (check out the complete below), Caboclo complained about being “prevented from returning to the position that is rightfully his”.

He said that the extension of the removal “has no legal backing” and promised that he will resume the president’s seat next Friday.

“The new act of the Ethics Commission is another scandalous chapter of the coup they are applying against a legitimately elected president with 96% of the votes”, he fired.

Check out Rogério Caboclo’s note

