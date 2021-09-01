Evening transfers of up to R$1,000 by Pix

Share Tweet Share Share Email



Nightly transfers of up to R$1,000 by Pix At the request of financial institutions, the BC (Central Bank) announced this Friday (27) a series of changes in the rules for electronic payments and transfers, including Pix. The objective, according to the autarchy, is to increase security and reduce vulnerability to criminal actions.

Among the measures is the determination of the limit of BRL 1,000 for transactions with Pix, debit cards and TED (Available Electronic Transfer) between individuals “”including individual microentrepreneur”” between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am, including for transactions between accounts of the same Bank.

After the launch of the new payment method in November of last year, crooks have taken advantage of Pix’s ease and speed to apply scams or to ask the victim to transfer large amounts quickly during robberies or kidnappings.

Criminals often use orange accounts to receive the money, in addition to spreading it to others, which makes it difficult for the police to track down amounts and dismantle the gangs.

In addition, the BC intends to establish a minimum period of 24 hours and a maximum of 48 hours for the execution of the user’s request, made by digital channel, to increase the limits of transactions with Pix, TED, DOC (Credit Order Document), transfers, bank slip and debit card.

The financial institution stated that the objective is to prevent an immediate increase in risky situations.

With the new rules, the client will be able to establish different limits on the Pix in the day and night periods, making transfers of lower values ​​at night, for example, informs the BC. (Sheet)

