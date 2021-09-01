Everson, from Atltico, praises Taffarel and cries when commenting on Seleo

Everson at Seleo training: praise for Taffarel and cry for a dream come true (Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF)

After receiving the opportunity to defend the Brazilian National Team in the South America qualifiers, goalkeeper verson commented on the experience of being alongside Taffarel, who works in the technical committee led by Tite. One of the highlights of Galo this season, he takes advantage of the tips of the former idol from Alvinegro who works in the preparation of athletes for the position.

In addition to highlighting the fact of learning from a renowned football character like Taffarel, Everson was moved when commenting on the chance to defend the Brazilian team. The Atltico goalkeeper cried at the press conference this Tuesday and said that he realized a dream with the first call-up for the green-yellow group.

“First of all, I have the pleasure of working with Taffarel, a historic goalkeeper for our country. The first conversation was very good, he left me very happy. I’m looking to learn from him on a daily basis so that I can continue to do my best. history at Atltico and continue the dream with the Seleo,” said the goalkeeper of Galo.

He praised the opportunity given by Tite to be in the National Team and couldn’t stop the tears when he remembered the first call. “The realization of a dream. Today I’m definitely here wearing the Brazilian national team’s shirt, the realization of a child’s dream. Who was born and always wanted to be a goalkeeper. Today, being among these 23 selectable for these games, a dream will surely come true of a boy who always pursued this dream”, he commented.

Everson, who arrived at Galo nominated by then coach Jorge Sampaoli, was kept as a starter under Cuca’s command and became one of the highlights of the Alvinegro team in 2021. He recognized that good performances for Atltico were decisive for his chance in the Selection .