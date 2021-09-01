Everson remembers his father on the floodplain and cries: ‘Gandula became the national team’s goalkeeper’

Atletico goalkeeper, leader of the Brasileirão and team with the best defense so far, Everson lives his days in the Brazilian national team. The player cried when he remembered the phase in which his father played in floodplain football and he accompanied him. At Galo, the goalkeeper has had a lot of ups and downs and has gone through very difficult times. Throughout his career it was no different and he recalled a few moments, emotional, for being wearing the national team’s shirt.

“I would say that he (the child Everson) did it. He achieved his dream of his life, his dream of his career, where he went through many difficulties with his family, a new father, and today he is here making a dream come true, so not only for Everson, but for any child who has his dream. Dreaming is not prohibited. It’s not impossible. Always fight, pursue your dreams, because if you fight, fight, seek, for sure, you will be realizing it”, said the goalkeeper.

When Everson started talking about his relationship with his father, he couldn’t contain his tears. Moved, the player recalled the time when he went with his father to games on the floodplain and always managed to get in touch with what would be, in the future, his profession.

“Talking about my father moves me a lot. I wanted to be a goalkeeper seeing my father, he was a varzea goalkeeper. I always caught the ball for him at games. In between games I would go to the goal, my father would kick the ball for me. He didn’t even have a glove. Today I’m certainly fulfilling the dream of my life, of my football career. For sure, giving my father a lot of pride, not only for my father, but also my mother who always accompanied me, but my father was my biggest idol. My biggest football idol, even though I’m not a professional athlete. He is very happy. His son, who was a ball boy, is now among the squad for the Brazilian team to play in the qualifiers,” reported Everson.

The goalkeeper, who arrived at Galo in September 2020, at the request of Jorge Sampaoli, also commented on the good phase he is experiencing with Atlético, in the lead of the Brazilian Championship, classified in the semifinals of the Libertadores and with one foot in the semis of the Copa do Brasil .

“I keep working always focused, today living this good moment at Atlético Mineiro, having this opportunity in the national team. Of course, always with the help of my family, who always had me in these most difficult moments, where I could learn to be able to face the times of adversity and be here today, enjoying this great moment”, said the goalkeeper.

