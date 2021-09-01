Éverson remembers his father on the floodplain and gets emotional: “The son who was a ball boy became the national team’s goalkeeper” | Brazilian Team

Goalkeeper of the leader of the Brazilian Championship, Éverson was the last interviewee this Tuesday, in São Paulo, where the Brazilian team is concentrated for the triple round of the Qualifiers. And it put out all the emotion of a dream of a lifetime.

He recalled his roots in Pindamonhagaba, in the interior of São Paulo, his father, a goalkeeper in the floodplain, the trajectory of four divisions in national football and the evolution from the base of São Paulo, watching Rogério Ceni, or also with Jorge Sampaoli. It was the Argentine who asked to be hired at Atlético-MG and he was the one who developed even more his game with his feet, a differential of his talent in goal.

But what really disconcerted the 1.92m player was remembering the origins. From when he went after his father to watch him grab the floodplain. Then he took his first steps with him as a sort of private goalkeeper coach. The Rooster player cried and moved everyone.

1 de 1 Galo goalkeeper gets emotional in an interview with the Brazilian national team — Photo: Reproduction Galo goalkeeper gets emotional in an interview with the Brazilian national team — Photo: Reproduction

– I wanted to be a goalkeeper seeing my father. He was a goalkeeper in the floodplain. I always caught the ball for him in the games and in the breaks of his games I would go in the goal and he would kick the ball for me. I stood there without gloves. Today I live the dream of my life, my career. Making my father and mother very proud, who always accompanied me too. But my father is my biggest football idol even though he’s not a professional athlete. He is very happy that his son, who was a ball boy today, became the Brazilian national team’s goalkeeper in the qualifiers – said the player.

Everson started at São Paulo base, but before that he played futsal, where he developed the skills to start playing as a goalkeeper – that is, when the goalkeeper leaves the area and advances to make five against four in the attack field. Afterwards, he spent six years at the base of the Tricolor Paulista.

– In the teams I’ve always been, I’ve always tried to keep this quality of playing with my feet. I know this is of paramount importance in modern football, inside and outside Brazil, including the national team. It is a working methodology of great coaches. I believe that this may also have helped my coming to the national team, but if it weren’t for the defenses and the good games at Atlético-MG, I believe that none of this would be happening – he said.